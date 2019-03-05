Getaway alert: Travel from Houston to San Diego on a budget

The city's top-rated local craft brewing industry is a major draw, along with the famous San Diego Zoo, other amusement parks and many historic sites from the city's Spanish and Mexican heritage. And San Diego's deep-water harbor supports a wide range of coastal activities, including sightseeing cruises, whale-watching and Southern California's largest sport fishing fleet.
Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Houston and San Diego in the next few months, including some top-rated hotel options and favorite local attractions.
Flight deals to San Diego
The cheapest flights between Houston and San Diego are if you leave on March 25 and return from California on March 27. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $117, roundtrip.
Spirit Airlines also has tickets at that price point in April. If you fly out of Houston on April 4 and return from San Diego on April 8, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $117 roundtrip.
Top San Diego hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of San Diego's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Hotel del Coronado (1500 Orange Ave.)
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Hotel del Coronado. The hotel has a 4.6-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $290.
The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows (2223 El Cajon Blvd.)
Another 4.6-star option is The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows. Rooms are currently set at $79/night.
The U.S. Grant (326 Broadway)
A third option is The U.S. Grant. The 4.7-star hotel has rooms for $159/night. Set in the heart of San Diego, this hotel is close to the Westfield Horton Plaza, Petco Park, as well as the San Diego Convention Center. Other attractions include the San Diego Zoo.
Local restaurant picks
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of San Diego's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Extraordinary Desserts (2929 Fifth Ave.)
Let's start with the essentials: where to satisfy your sweet tooth. For a popular option, check out Extraordinary Desserts, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 160 reviews on Skyscanner.
Visitor Roque wrote, "I loved the fresh fruit tartlets. They're so delicious and beautiful to see that you will never want to eat them!"
The Prado at Balboa Park (1549 El Prado)
If you're looking for a local favorite restaurant pick, head to The Prado at Balboa Park, with 4.6 stars from 133 reviews.
Set in the rich landscape and finely manicured gardens, Prado is located at the historic House of Hospitality in the center of San Diego.
Mister A's (2550 Fifth Ave., 12th floor)
Also worth considering is Mister A's.
With the most spectacular views in San Diego, Mr. A's is just minutes from downtown and an eternity from the ordinary dining experience. See the beautiful San Diego skyline, with views of San Diego Bay, Balboa Park, Coronado, Point Loma and even the world famous San Diego Zoo.
"The place is beautiful, the view is gorgeous and the food is amazing," wrote Makiah.
Featured local attractions
Not sure what to do in San Diego, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The San Diego Zoo (2920 Zoo Drive)
First up is The San Diego Zoo.
One of the most prolific and popular zoos in the world, it houses over 4,000 animals from more than 800 species. At over 100 acres, the zoo offers exhibits that run the gamut of the world's ecosystems such as the rainforest, savannah, desert and more.
Balboa Park (1549 El Prado, San Diego)
Balboa Park is another popular destination.
Along with countless green spaces and gardens, the park is home to multiple museums, shops, restaurants and, most famously, the San Diego Zoo. Many of the buildings within the park were built for California expos in the early 20th century, and are now protected as prime examples of architecture from that period.
"Balboa Park is a lush 1,200-acre park and home to more than 17 museums, multiple performing arts venues, lovely gardens, trails and many other creative and recreational attractions," wrote visitor Ryan.
The Gaslamp Quarter (614 Fifth Ave.)
Lastly, spend some time at The Gaslamp Quarter.
The hippest area in San Diego, the Gaslamp Quarter is alive with activity almost every day (and night) of the week. From restaurants to bars to fashion to art to movies to playhouses and other fun activities, this really is the heart of fun in the city.
