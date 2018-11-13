Getaway alert: Travel from Houston to Denver on a budget

If you're looking to explore a Denver destination, head to the Golden Triangle Creative District, near downtown. The up-and-coming arts center has a lot to offer, including world-class museums and galleries.
It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Houston to Denver in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
Flights
The cheapest flights between Houston and Denver are if you leave on January 31 and return from Colorado on February 2. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $101.
Spirit Airlines also has tickets at that price point in February. If you fly out of Houston on February 4 and return from Denver on February 7, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $101 roundtrip.
Hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Denver's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa (321 17th St.)
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $169.
The Hyatt Regency (650 15th St.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try The Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center. Rooms are currently set at $76/night.
Set in the heart of Denver, this hotel is close to the Colorado Convention Center, the United States Mint, the Denver Art Museum and the 16th Street Mall.
The Embassy Suites Denver (1420 Stout St.)
A third option is The Embassy Suites. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $159/night.
Restaurants
Denver has plenty of topnotch dining options. Here are a few of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Snooze an A.M. Eatery (1701 Wynkoop St.)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Snooze an A.M. Eatery, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 72 reviews on Skyscanner.
Root Down (1600 W. 33rd Ave.)
Also worth considering is Root Down.
The eatery has created a dining spot where all dietary needs can be accommodated, including vegetarian, vegan, raw and gluten free. Also, allergies or intolerances are always handled professionally by the kitchen team.
"This is one of the best restaurants in Denver," wrote Jeff. "I keep going back and am continuously amazed at the food and the service. You are treated like family in a way cool environment (a converted gas station). "
Sushi Den (1487 S. Pearl St.)
Finally, there's Sushi Den.
Sushi Den has been regarded as one of the premiere sushi and Japanese restaurants in the United States since 1985.
"Fantastic sushi all the way up here in the Rocky Mountains," wrote Adam."I'd argue that this is the best sushi restaurant in Denver."
Attractions
To round out your trip, Denver offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Coors Field (2001 Blake St.)
First up is Coors Field.
Coors Field is the home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team. Located in Denver, the venue is named after the Coors Brewing Company, which is also based in Colorado.
"Whether they win or lose, you'll enjoy a spectacular view of the mountains and a beautiful ballpark," wrote visitor Holly. "Try and sit up high on the first base side and watch the sun set over the Rocky Mountains!"
Denver Botanic Gardens (1005 York St.)
Then, there's the Denver Botanic Gardens.
These gardens encompass an impressive 21 acres (8.5 hectares). Specialized gardens offer visitors a variety of botanical experiences. Seek solitude in the sanctuary of the Japanese Garden, overlooking a pond with goldfish and bonsai trees.