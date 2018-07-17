RODEO HOUSTON

Limited number of RodeoHouston 2019 season tickets on sale in two weeks

George Strait to perform at RodeoHouston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're hoping to get your hands on 2019 RodeoHouston season tickets, here's something you should know: the price for those Upper Level seats is going up.

The price for Chute Seats, Club Level, Field Level and Loge Level season tickets will remain the same, but a seat for each of the 20 Rodeo dates in the Upper Level will now go for $400. Those seats went for $360 last year.

The price for Action Seats has also increased by $25, according to rodeo organizers.

A season ticket gets you into all 20 performances at a cost of $20 per concert on average for Upper Level seats.

Season ticket holders can add the George Strait shows to their order for a separate fee.

This year, RodeoHouston says the Action Seat fan experience has been upgraded to include more comfortable chairs, additional legroom and individual cup holders.

A limited number of season tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 at 10 a.m at www.RodeoHouston.com. You'll want to plan ahead: a virtual waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m.

Individual tickets will go on sale in early January 2019.

The 2019 rodeo will run for 21 days, from Monday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, March 17. Strait will perform on the final night, marking his 30th RODEOHOUSTON performance.
