american idol

'American Idol' returns with Katy Perry, Ryan Seacrest, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on March 3

EMBED <>More Videos

The contestants on this season's ''American Idol'' rocked out to Queen's ''Don't Stop Me Now'' to celebrate the upcoming season.

Updated an hour ago
Don't stop them now: Fans got a look at some of the contestants of the upcoming season of American Idol in which they rocked out to a Queen classic.

Judge Katy Perry expressed her pride on Instagram for the "glowed up" contestants she first met last summer. She wrote that the singers were so good during the promo, which aired during the Oscars, that she thought the music video was part of the ceremony.

The judges sat down with Good Morning America this week to talk about the show's 17th season.

EMBED More News Videos

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie talk about the contestants on the new season of ''American Idol'' and about their relationship with each other as judges.


Lionel Richie said he was especially impressed by the attitude and professionalism of the younger contestants.

"I know what I was doing at 15, and it wasn't standing and saying, 'Give me the ball,'" he said. "It's really quite amazing, the talent and the level."

Some of the Idol hopefuls from the previous season will be back for more, the judges confirmed. Perry said they "took their pop star vitamins" before giving it another shot.

"It's just so fun to watch them grow. That's the beauty," judge Luke Bryan added. "We try to grow every day as artists, judges, songwriters. To watch these kids in their infancy start growing in front of our eyes is so inspiring."

The judges said they wanted to help the top contestants understand that in the end there can only be one winner, but their placement may not dictate what they do down the road.

Bringing it full circle, Perry brought up two prominent past Idol contestants who weren't winners.

"Look for instance: What a good thing about being on the Oscars. Adam Lambert! Jennifer Hudson!" she said. "That's proof. Isn't that proof?"

RELATED: Queen, Adam Lambert rock the 2019 Oscars opening

American Idol, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, returns Sunday, March 3, at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT on ABC. Premiere week will continue on Wednesday, March, 6 at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT.

After that, Idol will air on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET|7 p.m. CT.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcompetitiontelevisionlionel richiesingingmusicabcryan seacrestkaty perryluke bryanamerican idol
AMERICAN IDOL
Katy singer to audition before American Idol celebrity judges
Carrie Underwood gets emotional at Walk of Fame ceremony
'American Idol' hopefuls audition for chance to be a star
Auditions for 'American Idol' in Houston
TOP STORIES
Inmate escapes from downtown Houston court
Updated 2 hours ago
Houston Weather: Cold temps with rain and a few storms today
Updated 2 hours ago
Mugshots released of jewelry store smash-and-grab suspects
Updated 2 minutes ago
Mother shot in head while making breakfast recovers
Updated 2 minutes ago
Grandma killed in driveway was beloved volunteer teacher's aide
Updated 3 hours ago
Woman appears to abandon puppies in Pearland parking lot
Updated 2 hours ago
12-year-old and 13-year-old girls missing from Alief
Updated 2 hours ago
Show More
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Updated an hour ago
VIDEO: Deputy punches theft suspect
Updated 3 hours ago
2-week old severely beaten by father dies, investigators say
Man sentenced to 190 years for grisly triple murder
Updated an hour ago
Former Texans WR Demaryius Thomas arrested in rollover crash
Updated 2 hours ago
More TOP STORIES News