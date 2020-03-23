Arts & Entertainment

Garth Brooks to livestream concert tonight and he's taking requests

Virtually grab your friends in low places because Garth Brooks and his country music star wife Trisha Yearwood will be hosting an acoustic concert online Monday night.

In an event Brooks has dubbed #StudioG, Brooks and Yearwood will play fans' requests on Facebook Live.

All you have to do is tweet your song requests using #GarthRequestLive.

"Let's let music connect us during this disconnected time! It's house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG!!!" Brooks wrote.

The acoustic online concert starts at 6 p.m. Houston time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertsocietygarth brookscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co., Houston officials to provide COVID-19 update
Community-wide COVID-19 testing to start today
Cadillac with child passenger crashes after street racing
Gov. Abbott warns shelter-in-place order could happen for TX
SPONSORED: Elita's 5 ingredient coconut milk smoothie recipe
Lowe's giving $25 million for coronavirus relief
Warm up just getting started
Show More
You can search for free school meals through Texas site
Proper ways to wash clothes during Covid-19 outbreak
ABC13's Morning News
Local lab makes masks for area hospitals during PPE shortage
Houston couple stuck in Peru finally make it home
More TOP STORIES News