Arts & Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' fans scramble to find replica thrones across the world

EMBED <>More Videos

Rob Nelson reports on the final replica 'Game of Thrones' chair discovered by fans in New York City.

QUEENS, New york -- There are six massive thrones hidden around the world to promote the much-anticipated final season of "Game of Thrones."

RELATED: Mother of Dragons and Missandei coming to Houston before the finale
EMBED More News Videos

Who will sit the Iron Throne? You'll have the chance to ask Daenerys Targaryen herself before the finale in Houston.



A flock of fans can be found deep inside Fort Totten Park in Bayside, Queens, where they are lined up to sit down -- not just in any chair -- but a replica throne from HBO's smash hit show.

New York City was one of six undisclosed locations around the world where a throne was hidden, sending fans scrambling after online clues to find the iconic chair. It was the only throne replica hidden in the United States.

All of it is part of a massive marketing strategy to hype up the show's eighth and final season, which begins next month.

Melanie Joaquin is a huge fan of the show, and she found the throne just minutes after HBO's tweet Thursday.

New York was the final location revealed, following Sweden, Brazil, Canada, the UK and Spain.

It was a global scavenger hunt designed for diehard fans who couldn't resist the chance to rule and snap a photo for posterity.

The New York chair will stay in place until Monday evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorktelevisionhbo
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin announces he's cancer free
Houston boy missing since 2017 found safe in Florida
Fiery head-on car crash kills man and woman in Montgomery Co.
Student kidnapped and killed after getting into wrong car
Dead dolphin in Seabrook raises concerns over ITC chemicals
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes stops in Houston
Slovakia elects first female president
Show More
Nanny murdered while jogging
Security video shows burglar inside home as child sleeps
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
2 women linked to 28 siblings following DNA test
Father missing after jumping into river to save 1-year-old
More TOP STORIES News