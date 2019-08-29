FX's 'Mayans M.C.' is back for Season 2 and it's all about retribution

LOS ANGELES -- On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid talked to the cast at the Season 2 red carpet premiere for "Mayans M.C.""The first season was about secrets, and now we talk about the second season being about retribution," J.D. Pardo explains."Mayans M.C." is the next chapter in Kurt Sutter's award-winning Sons of Anarchy saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) is a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ is trying to reconcile with his brother "Angel" (Clayton Cardenas) while searching for the truth behind their mother's death. Meanwhile, their father "Felipe" (Edward James Olmos) is struggling to lead his sons down a righteous path.The series also stars Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino and Emilio Rivera.The 10-episode second season is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. It premieres on Sept. 3 on FX."Mayans M.C". was co-created by Sutter and Elgin James. The series is executive produced by Sutter, James and Kevin Dowling.