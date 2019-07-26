Arts & Entertainment

J.B. Smoove visits the ABC13 studio to talk life and career

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get ready to laugh!

Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove visited the ABC13 studio ahead of his show at the House of Blues Friday night.


Smoove sat down with ABC13's Melanie Lawson to talk about his roles in TV shows and movies.




He is most notably known for his role in the HBO series"Curb Your Enthusiasm" as Leon Black. And most recently, he played a part in the new Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal.

With so much success on TV and the big screen, Melanie asks why stand up.

"I've been doing stand up for 30 years. I love it," Smoove said.

He said some people don't even know that he does stand up, but he likes that because he said it's the element of surprise.

"It's another lane that I travel," Smoove said.
Smoove was also a writer for other popular shows and said it was an opportunity that has been rewarding for his career.

And another fun fact that you might have not known about the comedian is that he is vegan.

"I was a part time vegan and a full time carnivore for years," he said.

He became a full-time vegan in 2018.

Before coming to Houston, Smoove even sent out a shout out to his fans asking where he could find some good vegan BBQ.
