Fun sports and fitness events in Houston this week

Photo: Christin Hume/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get fit?

From a self defense class to an urban hike, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.
---

Free Introductory Krav Maga Class





Want to get in shape and stay safe in 2019? Start by taking a free introductory Krav Maga class. You'll learn techniques to help you respond quickly and effectively in stressful or violent situations.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 9-11 a.m.
Where: Krav Maga Houston - Central Campus, 2615 Southwest Freeway, #260
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Girls in Gis





Calling all ladies! This training event brings together women and girls who practice (or who want to practice) Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. All skill levels will get to participate during this interactive session. Donations encouraged for scholarships and future training programs.

When: Sunday, Jan. 13, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Elite MMA, 10640 Westheimer Road
Price: Free (Girls in Gis Texas-Houston Registration W/ Donation); $30 (Girls in Gis Texas-Houston Registration W/ $10 Donation and T-shirt Purchase)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

ChocoLoco 5k





The good news: you get to eat as much chocolate as you want. The bad news: you have to run a 5K before indulging. The best news: all courses are flat and fast (and you can even walk!). All participants receive a medal and t-shirt.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 7:30 a.m.
Where: The Heritage Society, 1100 Bagby St.
Price: $20-$35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

BCO Farmer's Market Bike Ride





Get your exercise and take care of your grocery list at the same time during this bike ride through Houston. Bring a backpack to purchase fresh and locally grown products as soon as the farmer's market opens. Then join the group for a 12-15 mile ride that will end at the cafe, where you can opt to have lunch.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m.
Where: Onion Creek Cafe, 3106 White Oak Drive
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

BCO Hiking In Houston - Hike Terry Hershey Park Trails





Grab the mosquito repellent and your boots for a hike on Houston's Westside. The group will meet at Old Cafe Express before hitting the trail. Feel free to bring your furry friend too.

When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 1:30-4 p.m.
Where: 1111 Eldridge Parkway
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register
