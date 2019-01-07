Fun sports and fitness events in Houston this week

Free Introductory Krav Maga Class

Girls in Gis

ChocoLoco 5k

BCO Farmer's Market Bike Ride

BCO Hiking In Houston - Hike Terry Hershey Park Trails

Looking to get fit?From a self defense class to an urban hike, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.---Want to get in shape and stay safe in 2019? Start by taking a free introductory Krav Maga class. You'll learn techniques to help you respond quickly and effectively in stressful or violent situations.Saturday, Jan. 12, 9-11 a.m.Krav Maga Houston - Central Campus, 2615 Southwest Freeway, #260FreeCalling all ladies! This training event brings together women and girls who practice (or who want to practice) Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. All skill levels will get to participate during this interactive session. Donations encouraged for scholarships and future training programs.Sunday, Jan. 13, 1-4 p.m.Elite MMA, 10640 Westheimer RoadFree (Girls in Gis Texas-Houston Registration W/ Donation); $30 (Girls in Gis Texas-Houston Registration W/ $10 Donation and T-shirt Purchase)The good news: you get to eat as much chocolate as you want. The bad news: you have to run a 5K before indulging. The best news: all courses are flat and fast (and you can even walk!). All participants receive a medal and t-shirt.Saturday, Jan. 12, 7:30 a.m.The Heritage Society, 1100 Bagby St.$20-$35Get your exercise and take care of your grocery list at the same time during this bike ride through Houston. Bring a backpack to purchase fresh and locally grown products as soon as the farmer's market opens. Then join the group for a 12-15 mile ride that will end at the cafe, where you can opt to have lunch.Saturday, Jan. 12, 8 a.m.Onion Creek Cafe, 3106 White Oak DriveFreeGrab the mosquito repellent and your boots for a hike on Houston's Westside. The group will meet at Old Cafe Express before hitting the trail. Feel free to bring your furry friend too.Saturday, Jan. 12, 1:30-4 p.m.1111 Eldridge ParkwayFree