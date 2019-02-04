Fun performing and visual arts events in Houston this week

Slam Mania: A Poetry Slam Extravaganza

Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?We've rounded up four artsy events around Houston this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from slam poetry to a middle school art show.---Come check out this slam poetry competition featuring 2018 Individual Poetry Slam Champion, Michael Ting, and 2018 Texas Grand Slam Champion, Black Chakra. There will also be plenty of poetry rounds before the main event. Seating is first come first served and parking is free.Friday, Feb. 8, 7:30-11:30 p.m.Rudyard's British Pub and Grill, 2010 Waugh Drive$25 (General Admission); $30 (Door)Come to Jones Hall for the Performing Arts on Saturday to see the artistry of MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipient Michelle Dorrance and her company of tap dancers. The New York-based group will perform their latest work, "ETM: Double Down."Saturday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m.Jones Hall for the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana St.$24-$55Come to the "Boundless" art show opening reception to see works by artist Jumper Maybach. You can even chat with the artist in his studio to see how he creates his masterpieces.Thursday, Feb. 6, 6-8 p.m.1907 Sabine St., 155, Houston, TX 77007FreeThis historical drama tells the story of King Henry II and the friend who betrayed him. That friend, Thomas Becket, would use his influence as the Archbishop of Canterbury to turn on his former friend and create a rift with the crown.Friday, Feb. 8, 8 p.m.The Company Onstage, 4930 W. Bellfort$9Come see the work of budding young local artists at the 7th Annual Middle School Art Competition and "Art in the Middle" reception. The show and reception celebrate the more than 900 middle school students from all over Houston who have a chance to move on to the Bayou City Art Festival in March.Saturday, Feb. 9, 2-4 p.m.Spring Street Studios, 1824 Spring St.Free