ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fun performing and visual arts events in Houston this week

Photo: Psalms Arts Studio /Yelp

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Houston this week, from a magic show to painting classes.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

#THEALTERNATIVE





This networking and social event aims to bring together people involved in Houston's cultural arts scene. If you are an artist, a poet or work in film or fashion design, come meet other professionals in your field. There will be a DJ, and producer and writer Alexis Robbie is this month's special guest.

When: Sunday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: DuVin Pintor Gallery, 1401 Caroline St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett and Other Curiosities





Illusionist and magician Robby Bennett brings his family-friendly act to East Texas. This versatile performer will do what some people thought was impossible: make it snow in Houston.

When: Saturday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Where: 501 Texas St., Houston, TX 77002
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Arts Driven Painting Class





Need a fun gift idea? This deal allows the client to learn the basics of painting and then create a masterpiece on his or her own wine glasses. Participants can even buy dinner and drinks from The Flat to enjoy while working.

Where: 33 Waugh Drive
Price: $27 (55 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Visit the Houston Museum of Natural Science




Looking for things to do with the kids while they are on winter break? Bring them to the Houston Museum of Natural Science. Along with admission to the permanent exhibit hall, people who purchase this deal will also get a bonus admission pass to one of several different special exhibits.

Where: 5555 Hermann Park Drive, South Central Houston
Price: $33 (34 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this dea

Admission at Psalm's ARTS Studio





Did you make a new year's resolution yet? Resolve to pick up a new skill, beginning with this relaxing painting class. You can even bring snacks and beverages.

Where: 2610 Persa St., Renesu Court
Price: $22 (37 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Who will Colton pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
Travis Scott to perform with Maroon 5 at Super Bowl
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' to air on ABC Dec. 20
The best family and learning events in Houston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Humble-area toddler left in car overnight after party dies
5 years of traffic nightmares near Galleria to get worse
Teen hit by car while rollerblading dies in N. Harris County
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom taken into custody
7 suspects steal rifles and pistols from gun store
Trump says shutdown could 'last for a very long time'
Victim chases down suspects who may be tied to crime ring
No danger in drinking 4-5 cups of coffee per day
Show More
Travis Scott to perform with Maroon 5 at Super Bowl
Secret Santas donate 114 inflatables to Ill. boy, 10, with rare disorder
News you need to know in 60 seconds
High school crew held up 8 people in 7 hours: police
Shooting victim knocks on stranger's door for help
More News