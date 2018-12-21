Fun performing and visual arts events in Houston this week

#THEALTERNATIVE

Anomaly: The Magic of Robby Bennett and Other Curiosities

Arts Driven Painting Class

Visit the Houston Museum of Natural Science

Admission at Psalm's ARTS Studio

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Houston this week, from a magic show to painting classes.---This networking and social event aims to bring together people involved in Houston's cultural arts scene. If you are an artist, a poet or work in film or fashion design, come meet other professionals in your field. There will be a DJ, and producer and writer Alexis Robbie is this month's special guest.Sunday, Dec. 23, 8 p.m.-midnightDuVin Pintor Gallery, 1401 Caroline St.FreeIllusionist and magician Robby Bennett brings his family-friendly act to East Texas. This versatile performer will do what some people thought was impossible: make it snow in Houston.Saturday, Dec. 22, 7:30 p.m.501 Texas St., Houston, TX 77002$20Need a fun gift idea? This deal allows the client to learn the basics of painting and then create a masterpiece on his or her own wine glasses. Participants can even buy dinner and drinks from The Flat to enjoy while working.33 Waugh Drive$27 (55 percent discount off regular price)Looking for things to do with the kids while they are on winter break? Bring them to the Houston Museum of Natural Science. Along with admission to the permanent exhibit hall, people who purchase this deal will also get a bonus admission pass to one of several different special exhibits.5555 Hermann Park Drive, South Central Houston$33 (34 percent discount off regular price)Did you make a new year's resolution yet? Resolve to pick up a new skill, beginning with this relaxing painting class. You can even bring snacks and beverages.2610 Persa St., Renesu Court$22 (37 percent discount off regular price)