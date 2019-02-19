ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fun food and drink events in Houston this week

By Hoodline
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Houston food and beverage. From a cook off team tent to a hookah lounge, there's plenty to explore and enjoy if you're hungry for something new.

---

2019 Across The Track Cook-Off Team Tent Tickets





The Houston Rodeo each year kicks off with World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest. Within the contest, you can gain access to private cook-off tents. Stop by on Thursday or Friday to taste what's being cooked up by the 2013 and 2015 grand champion team, Across the Track.

When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m.- Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.
Where: NRG Park, World's Championship Bar-B-Que, NRG Park, Reliant Parkway
Price: $50 (Thursday Night Tent Tickets); $60 (Friday Night Tent Tickets)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

National Margarita Day





Come celebrate National Margarita Day at El Big Bad, which was awarded Best Margarita in 2019 by the Houston Press. This spot serves more than 70 house- made infused tequilas, and on National Margarita Day, margaritas are just $5 all day.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 4-10 p.m.
Where: El Big Bad, 419 Travis St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Caffeine Crawl Houston





Love coffee and tea? Join other caffeine addicts for the sixth annual Houston Caffeine Crawl to local cafes, importers, roasters and tea producers. There are seven different routes and starting times to choose from, each with five to six designated stops.

When: Friday, Feb. 22, 9:30 a.m.
Where: 3302 Canal St.
Price: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mardi Gras Brunch at B&B Butchers & Restaurant




Reserve a table now for this Mardi Gras Brunch at B&B Butchers & Restaurant on Saturday. In addition to serving New Orleans-inspired brunch fare, the spot will have specialty cocktails, live dueling pianos and face painting.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m.
Where: 1814 Washington Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 27% Off Hookah at Element Hookah Lounge





This deal from Element Hookah Lounge gives customers a chance to sample one or two hookahs for 27 percent off. The Lounge has large selection of shisha flavors, and offers lots of seating for a crowd.

Where: 12805 Cullen Blvd., Southeast Houston
Price: $16 (27 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal
