Fun family and learning events in Houston this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From couponing to bowling, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---Did you resolve to spend less and save more in 2019? Get a helping hand from a family budgeting expert. In this two-hour workshop, Chelsea will teach you a new way to grocery shop that aims to slash your bill by hundreds of dollars.Saturday, Jan. 12, 10 a.m.-noon and noon-2 p.m.Houston Chronicle Building, 4747 Southwest FreewayFreeWhether you show up with a date or an entire party, this deal aims to bring you two hours of pure bowling bliss. Slip on your rented shoes and throw some strikes for up to 62 percent of the regular cost.Emerald Bowl, 9307 Boone Road$27-$51Looking for a fun way for the children to work off some excess energy? Rise to the occasion with discounted jump passes to iRise Trampoline and Fun Park. The passes enable kids to explore the indoor facility's interconnected trampolines, ninja park, jungle gyms and ball pits for one or two hours. Or, save a buck while hosting a party for 10 guests.7885 Fm 1960th Road West, Willowbrook$19.50-$194 (up to 30 percent off regular price)After bowling with the family, let the kids loose in the arcade with half-priced arcade game cards at AMF, Bowlmor and Bowlero locations around town. Bowlero, for one, has the world's largest Pac-Man game, as well as more contemporary favorites like The Walking Dead and Mario Kart.925 Bunker Hill Road, Memorial$12 (52 percent discount off regular price)