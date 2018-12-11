ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Fun electronic music events in Houston this week

By Hoodline
Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From everybody's favorite make-out party DJ to a producer/DJ partnership, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.

---

Benzi





During this 18-and-over show, producer and DJ Benzi, "who's earned a reputation of 'everybody's favorite make-out party DJ,'" according to Chris Stack from dancingastronaut.com, will get you pumped with dance-floor hits. "Benzi is known for his sought-after edits, mashups, and bootlegs."

When: Thursday, Dec. 13, 10 p.m.- Friday, Dec. 14, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Price: Free (Free RSVP Admission); $5 (General Admission - Express Entry)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Trancesend featuring Alex M.O.R.P.H.





On Friday, catch German producer and DJ Alex M.O.R.P.H. at Gravity Midtown. "His remixes are known to capture the imagination, as melody combines melancholy and banging beats melt together with warmth, creating an endless dance of elements," according to the event's promoter.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m.
Where: Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St., Suite 200.
Price: $15 (Pre-sale General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

KSHMR





On Saturday, producer and DJ KSHMR brings "The Giant Tour" to Stereo Live Houston. The event is 18 to enter with valid ID and 21 to drink with valid ID.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 p.m.- Sunday, December 16, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Price: $25 (General Admission); $30 (VIP)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Private Label presents: Walker & Royce





To wrap it up, on Sunday, catch Walker & Royce at Stereo Live Houston. "After being introduced by way of New York City's mid-2000s dance music scene, Sam Walker and Gavin Royce decided to team up in 2011," according to the pair's bio. Here, they will continue their "Self Help Tour."

When: Sunday, Dec. 16, 6-10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Price: $10 (General Admission)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
