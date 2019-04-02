Fun charity events in Houston this week

From a wine stocking event for a future fundraisder to an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil to benefit St. Jude Hospital, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Wine Stocking for Wine Pull at Overcome Gala
First, Ovarcome Non-Profit Inc. is holding an event to stock wine for its wine pull ahead of its Ovarcome Gala scheduled for later this year, on Wednesday at the Beckbrew Wine House. Not familiar with a wine pull? It's when an organization collects bottles of wine from attendees, and then the bottles are wrapped. From there, participants at the fundraising event purchase random bottles (in this case at the Gala) without knowing what kind of wine it is.
Attendees to the wine pull stocking event are asked to donate a bottle of wine, and then stay for a night of sipping wine and enjoying light snacks from the Beckbrew Wine House.
Ovarcome Non-Profit Inc. is an organization that aims to build awareness on ovarian cancer among women worldwide and to provide treatment support to underprivileged women in developing nations, according to the event organizer.
When: Wednesday, April 3, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Beckrew Wine House, 2409 W. Alabama St.
Price: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Hanging with The 100: Justice Edition
Next, the 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston is recognizing Harris County newly elected and existing African-American judges on Thursday at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse. The event, which aims to raise money to support programs the organization provides for young men, is also a chance to develop relationships and learn how 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston is working to build better communities.
When: Thursday, April 4, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Del Frisco's, 5061 Westheimer Road, Suite 8060
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
St. Jude & YPE Crawfish Boil w/ Wade Bowen
Lastly, enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish, sponsored beverages from MillerCoors and music from Wade Bowen with the 11th annual St. Jude & YPE Crawfish Boil on Saturday at the Goode Company Armadillo Palace. Proceeds from the boil benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where no family ever pays the institution for anything, and the facility freely shares its discoveries with the entire medical community, according to the organizer of the event.
When: Saturday, April 6, noon-5 p.m.
Where: Goode Company Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby Drive
Price: $75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
---
