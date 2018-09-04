Freeform on Tuesday released the line-up of movies for 31 Nights of Halloween, a monthlong celebration of all things spooky. The annual event was previously called 13 Nights of Halloween, but this year it was expanded.
Fan favorite Hocus Pocus will play more than two dozen times throughout the month, capping it off with a marathon of six showings in a row. Also on tap is a 25th anniversary showing of Nightmare Before Christmas, as well as the Freeform premieres of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and a special called Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic.
See more highlights from Freeform's Facebook page followed by the full schedule below. Freeform premieres are bolded.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 1
5pm/4c ParaNorman
7:10pm/6:10c The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c ParaNorman
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2
5pm/4c The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus
8:30pm/7:30c DisneyPixar's Monsters University
12am/11c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 3
4pm/3c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
6:30pm/5:30c DisneyPixar's Monsters University
9pm/8c Monster House
12am/11c The Final Girls
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 4
5pm/4c ParaNorman
7pm/6c Monster House
9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Teen Spirit
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 5
12:30pm/11:30c The Parent Trap (1998)
3:30pm/2:30c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
6:10pm/5:10c The Addams Family (1991)
8:20pm/7:20c The Goonies
12am/11c The Breakfast Club
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6
7am/6c The Parent Trap (1998)
10:10am/9:10c Monster House
12:20pm/11:20c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
2:50pm/1:50c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
4:55pm/3:55c The Goonies
7:35pm/6:35c Hocus Pocus
9:45pm/8:45c Maleficent
11:50pm/10:50c Warm Bodies
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 7
7am/6c Monster House
9:10am/8:10c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
11:40am/10:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
1:50pm/12:50c Alice in Wonderland (2010)
4:25pm/3:25c Hocus Pocus
6:35pm/5:35c Maleficent
8:40pm/7:40c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
11:20pm/10:20c Dark Shadows (2012)
MONDAY, OCTOBER 8
4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Clue (1985)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9
3pm/2c Jurassic Park (1993)
6pm/5c The Addams Family (1991)
8pm/7c Mrs. Doubtfire
12am/11c Warm Bodies
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 10
3pm/2c The Lost World: Jurassic Park
6pm/5c Mrs. Doubtfire
9pm/8c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c ParaNorman
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11
4:30pm/3:30c ParaNorman
6:40pm/5:40c Hocus Pocus
8:50pm/7:50c Despicable Me
12am/11c The Boxtrolls
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12
2pm/1c The Boxtrolls
4:10pm/3:10c Disney's Bolt
6:20pm/5:20c Despicable Me
8:30pm/7:30c Disney's Frozen
12am/11c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13
7am/6c ParaNorman
9:05am/8:05c Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame
11:10am/10:10c Disney's Bolt
1:15pm/12:15c The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:50pm/1:50c Hocus Pocus
5pm/4c Disney's Frozen
7:25pm/6:25c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
9:30pm/8:30c DisneyPixar's Monsters University
12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14
7am/6c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
9:30am/8:30c The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:10am/10:10c The Addams Family (1991)
1:15pm/12:15c Hocus Pocus
3:25pm/2:25c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
5:30pm/4:30c DisneyPixar's Monsters University
8pm/7c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania
11pm/10c The Parent Trap (1998)
MONDAY, OCTOBER 15
4pm/3c ParaNorman
6pm/5c Hotel Transylvania
8pm/7c The Parent Trap (1998)
12am/11c Monster House
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 16
3:30pm/2:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
4:30pm/3:30c Monster House
6:30pm/5:30c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
8:55pm/7:55c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Disney's Mulan
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17
2pm/1c Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
4:30pm/3:30c Disney's Mulan
6:30pm/5:30c Hocus Pocus
8:30pm/7:30c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 18
4pm/3c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
6:30pm/5:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
9pm/8c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Maggie
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 19
3:30pm/2:30c Dark Shadows (2012)
6:10pm/5:10c The Goonies
8:50pm/7:50c Hotel Transylvania
12am/11c Monster House
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 20
7am/6c Monster House
9:05am/8:05c ParaNorman
11:10am/10:10c Hocus Pocus
1:20pm/12:20c The Goonies
4pm/3c The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:35pm/4:35c Hotel Transylvania
7:40pm/6:40c Hocus Pocus
9:50pm/8:50c The Addams Family (1991)
11:55pm/10:55c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21
7am/6c ParaNorman
9am/8c Spooky Buddies
11:05am/10:05c Hocus Pocus
1:15pm/12:15c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
3:20pm/2:20c The Nightmare Before Christmas
5pm/4c The Addams Family (1991)
7:05pm/6:05c Hocus Pocus
9:15pm/8:15c Maleficent
11:20pm/10:20c Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
MONDAY, OCTOBER 22
4pm/3c Maleficent
6:10pm/5:10c Hocus Pocus
8:20pm/7:20c The Witches of Eastwick
12am/11c Warm Bodies
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23
4pm/3c Hocus Pocus
6:10pm/5:10c The Witches of Eastwick
8:50pm/7:50c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Monster House
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 24
4pm/3c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
5pm/4c Monster House
7pm/6c The Addams Family (1991)
9pm/8c Hotel Transylvania
12am/11c Spooky Buddies
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 25
4pm/3c Jurassic Park (1993)
7pm/6c Hotel Transylvania
9pm/8c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
12am/11c The Final Girls
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 26
12:30pm/11:30c Jurassic Park (1993)
3:35pm/2:35c The Lost World: Jurassic Park
6:40pm/5:40c The Haunted Mansion (2003)
8:50pm/7:50c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Teen Spirit
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 27
7am/8c Dark Shadows (2012)
9:40am/8:40c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
12:20pm/11:20c The Addams Family (1991)
2:30pm/1:30c Hocus Pocus
4:40pm/3:40c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
6:50pm/5:50c DisneyPixar's Monsters University
9:20pm/8:20c Hotel Transylvania
11:25pm/10:25c DisneyPixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
11:55pm/10:55c ParaNorman
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 28
7am/6c Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
9:40am/8:40c The Addams Family
11:50am/10:50c Hocus Pocus
2pm/1c DisneyPixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
2:30pm/1:30c DisneyPixar's Monsters, Inc.
4:35pm/3:35c DisneyPixar's Monsters University
7:05pm/6:05c Hotel Transylvania
9:10pm/8:10c Hocus Pocus
11:20pm/10:20c The Goonies
MONDAY, OCTOBER 29
4:30pm/3:30c The Goonies
7:10pm/6:10c Disney's Big Hero 6
9:20pm/8:20c 25th Anniversary Release - The Nightmare Before Christmas
12am/11c The Addams Family (1991)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30
2:30pm/1:30c Disney's Big Hero 6
4:40pm/3:40c Hocus Pocus
6:45pm/5:45c The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:25pm/7:25c DisneyPixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
8:55pm/7:55c The Addams Family (1991)
12am/11c Warm Bodies
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31
7:30am/6:30c Hocus Pocus
11am/10c DisneyPixar's Toy Story of TERROR!
11:30am/10:30c Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
Hocus Pocus Marathon
12:30pm/11:30c Hocus Pocus
2:40pm/1:40c Hocus Pocus
4:45pm/3:45c Hocus Pocus
6:50pm/5:50c Hocus Pocus
8:55pm/7:55c Hocus Pocus
12am/11c Hocus Pocus
