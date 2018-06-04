ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Freedom over Texas Fourth of July celebration now has a new app

EMBED </>More Videos

Freedom Over Texas app will help you navigate the huge celebration (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
It's a day of gleeful national pride and shock-and-awe fireworks, but admittedly, the annual Freedom over Texas celebration - Houston's annual Fourth of July extravaganza - can be a challenge for even the most eager attendee. Traffic is arduous, parking is one part strategy, one part hail mary, plus the pressure of finding just the right spot just in time to take in the concert and fireworks - amid hundreds of thousands of fellow locals.

Aware of the potential logistical nightmare, the City of Houston's IT department and the Mayor's Office of Special Events have created FOT 2018, a new app designed to make navigating the Lone Star State's biggest Independence Day celebration a breeze. Available today, FOT2018 will offer patrons the ability to purchase tickets, view performance schedules and maps, parking tips, and other helpful hints to enhance the CITGO Freedom Over Texas experience.

The Freedom Over Texas is available on Google Play for Android devices running 4.1 and higher, or at the Apple App Store for iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 8.0 or later. Users will also have access to insider information on activities in each zone. The app will feature FAQs covering everything from what can and cannot be brought onsite, to the timing of the fireworks. Guests can even find a personal message from Mayor Turner.

The release of the app coincides with news of the Freedom Over Texas schedule; festivites begin at 4 pm Wednesday, July 4. Advance admission (July 3) is available online for $8; day-of admission is $10 online and at event. For more information, or to volunteer, visit the official CITGO Freedom Over Texas site.

To read more about this story go to CultureMap
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentFreedom over Texasconcertjuly fourthHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Show More
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
More News