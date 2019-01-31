Four Oscar-nominated movies screening in Houston this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Free Solo
Follow Alex Honnold as he attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb Yosemite's 3,000 foot high El Capitan wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has been a must-watch since its release on Sept. 28. The critical consensus notes, "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason -- and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
It is nominated for an Oscar for Best Documentary.
It's playing at Edwards Houston Marq'E Stadium 23 IMAX & RPX (7620 Katy Freeway) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Oct. 19. The site's critical consensus concludes, "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
Melissa McCarthy is nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress, and Richard E. Grant is up for Best Supporting Actor, for their respective work in the film.
It's screening at AMC Studio 30 (2949 Dunvale) through Sunday, Feb. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14.
The site's critical consensus raves, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It won for Best Animated Picture at the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.
Get a piece of the action at Studio Movie Grill Pearland (8440 S. Sam Houston East Parkway) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has become a favorite since its release on Aug. 10. It recently received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for auteur Spike Lee.
The critical consensus approves, "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."
It is nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, while Spike Lee is for Best Director and Adam Driver for Best Supporting Actor.
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Gulf Pointe 30 (11801 So Sam Houston Parkway East) through Wednesday, Feb. 6. Click here for showtimes and tickets.