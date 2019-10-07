fortnite

Fortnite is 'as addictive as cocaine,' ruins children's lives, parents say in lawsuit

The popular video game Fortnite has been a pop culture sensation since it was released in 2017, spurring a line of viral videos, dances and merchandise.

Now a new lawsuit claims the game is "as addictive as cocaine."

Fortnite, created by Cary-based Epic Games, was intentionally created to be "as addictive as possible" according to a lawsuit filed by a Canadian attorney. The case stems from parents' claims that the game ruined their children's lives.

The parents are citing a study finding that the game causes the brain to release dopamine, having a drug-like effect.

SEE ALSO: Epic Games announces expansion of Cary headquarters
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfortnitevideo game
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FORTNITE
16-year-old wins $3 million at Fortnite World Cup
Experiment looks at effects of Fortnite on kid's brain
THE 60: Fortnite hints crossover project with Avengers
Prince Harry calls for ban on 'Fortnite'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masked men shoot and kill store clerk in Valero robbery: Police
Man shot and killed in Texas City carjacking
Rockets' general manager's Hong Kong comments anger China
Man struck by lightning speaks out after incident
Our first fall cool front is on the way
ABC13's Morning News
Family still searching for answers 2 years after woman killed in hit-and-run
Show More
Houston Astros host free ALDS watch party for Game 3
THE 60: James Harden apologizes amid backlash over GM's tweet
Celebrate the Texans win with these freebies and deals
12-year-old shot while in family's truck along Gulf Freeway
Mom celebrates as daughter with Cerebral Palsy walks unaided
More TOP STORIES News