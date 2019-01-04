GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --Shriners Hospitals for Children are known for providing superlative care for kids with serious medical conditions, ranging from missing limbs, neuromuscular syndromes, and traumatic burn injuries.
It provides the care without charge, and depends on donations.
A new donation platform is now available, courtesy of a band with a platinum album from the 80's, and an iconic song.
Foreigner has offered up a new video, featuring "I Want to Know What Love is," which can be downloaded for a fee.That fee will be given to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Shriners has hospitals across the country, including one at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, and its burn specialty hospital in Galveston.
Dr. Steven Wolf is chief of staff at Shriners Galveston, and remembers Foreigner from his college days in the 80's.
"I had all their albums," he said, and he can sing a few bars of the song available for download.
"We never bill a patient," he said. "And we're the best burn center in the country. We are where researchers come to learn, and it's all because of the generosity of people who give money to Shriners' mission."
The Galveston hospital treats about 300 young patients a year. Currently, some are from Syria, Central America and Mexico, in addition to patients from around the country.
The band approached Shriners last year about redoing the music video, which features band members interacting with young patients, who also sing in the video. It was shot at Shriners Hospital for Children in Tampa.
The download is available on Google Play, and sharethelove.org. The band also plans to bring some of the young patients onstage to sing during concerts.
