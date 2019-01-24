Food and drink events worth seeking out in Houston this weekend

Kids Cooking Class (Ravioli Making)

42% Off Mystery Show & Italian Dinner

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Houston this weekend. From a kids cooking class to murder-mystery theater, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---Bring your aspiring chef to this Saturday morning class to learn how to make ravioli. First, the kids will get a tour of the kitchen and a chef's hat. Then they'll see a demo of how to make ravioli and try it out for themselves. The kids may work up an appetite, but don't worry, lunch will be served after class.Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.Maggiano's Little Italy, 602 Memorial City Mall$25 (Adult Ticket)The Trap Kitchen was founded by two former gang members in 2013 in Los Angeles. After opening a second location in Portland, the chefs are now bringing their culinary skills to Houston for a cookout. You can either purchase a buffet-style dinner for $35 or a full bundle that includes dinner, a cookbook, and a t-shirt for $75.00.Sunday, Jan 27, 5-10 p.m.Post Lounge, 9003 Westheimer Road$35 (Trap Kitchen Buffet Style Dinner); $75 (Trap Kitchen Full Meal Deal(Dinner, Cookbook, and T-Shirt))Enjoy at three-course dinner while trying to figure out whodunit at the Mystery Cafe. Aspiring Columbos can submit a solution sheet at the end of the play in order to be crowned "super sleuth" and collect a prize.Saturday, Jan. 26, 8 p.m.2400 W. Loop South, Westside$95.50 (26 percent discount off regular price)With this deal, you and a friend get to sample five Chilean wines from the cellar of La Fuente Winery. This may be the perfect double-date spot, as there is also a deal for four people for the same tasting. Cheers!Saturday, Jan. 26, 1-3 p.m.; 4-6 p.m.10606 Hempstead Road, Spring Branch East$36 (28 percent discount off regular price)Fill your plate up with Italian food at the buffet station and then sit back to watch the drama unfold between three mafia families. But don't get too comfortable, as the actors may need your assistance to catch a killer.Friday, Jan. 25, 8 p.m.500 Louisiana St., Inner Loop$69 (42 percent discount off regular price)