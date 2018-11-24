Food and drink events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
LEFTOVERS! A POST THANKSGIVING SOCIAL
If your favorite part of Thanksgiving is dining on the leftovers, this event is for you. The social event offers complimentary food from a number of vendors, as well as drink specials during the entire event. There will also be a live DJ on site with hip hop and R&B music.
When: Saturday, November 24, 4-9 p.m.
Where: Therapy., 4105 Washington Ave.
Price: Free (EVENT TICKET (FREE ENTRY ALL DAY)); $50 (TABLE RESERVATION)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
42% Off Beermaster Tours at Anheuser-Busch
This brewery tour for two people allows you to see how Anheuser-Busch makes its beer, sample directly from a finishing tank and check out the control room and lager cellar. You'll also score several souvenirs.
Where: 775 Gellhorn Drive, Pleasantville Area
Price: $29 (42 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
25% Off Wine Tasting
Sample five vintages from La Fuente Winery with this deal. The winery, established in 2006, produces Chilean wines. This deal allows two people to participate.
Where: 10606 Hempstead Road, Spring Branch East
Price: $37.50 (25 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Up to 40% Off Mystery Show & Italian Dinner at Birraporetti's
Enjoy dinner and an interactive mystery show at Birraporetti's Italian restaurant. While enjoying a buffet of lasagna, chicken Alfredo and more, you'll help actors crack a mystery case that involves important Mafia families.
Where: 500 Louisiana St., Inner Loop
Price: $72 (40 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal