Food and drink events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Photo: Kelsey Knight/Unsplash

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Houston this week. From a Thanksgiving leftovers social to a bit of mystery theater at an Italian restaurant, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

---

LEFTOVERS! A POST THANKSGIVING SOCIAL





If your favorite part of Thanksgiving is dining on the leftovers, this event is for you. The social event offers complimentary food from a number of vendors, as well as drink specials during the entire event. There will also be a live DJ on site with hip hop and R&B music.

When: Saturday, November 24, 4-9 p.m.
Where: Therapy., 4105 Washington Ave.
Price: Free (EVENT TICKET (FREE ENTRY ALL DAY)); $50 (TABLE RESERVATION)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

42% Off Beermaster Tours at Anheuser-Busch




This brewery tour for two people allows you to see how Anheuser-Busch makes its beer, sample directly from a finishing tank and check out the control room and lager cellar. You'll also score several souvenirs.

Where: 775 Gellhorn Drive, Pleasantville Area
Price: $29 (42 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

25% Off Wine Tasting





Sample five vintages from La Fuente Winery with this deal. The winery, established in 2006, produces Chilean wines. This deal allows two people to participate.

Where: 10606 Hempstead Road, Spring Branch East
Price: $37.50 (25 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 40% Off Mystery Show & Italian Dinner at Birraporetti's





Enjoy dinner and an interactive mystery show at Birraporetti's Italian restaurant. While enjoying a buffet of lasagna, chicken Alfredo and more, you'll help actors crack a mystery case that involves important Mafia families.

Where: 500 Louisiana St., Inner Loop
Price: $72 (40 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal
