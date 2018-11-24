Food and drink events worth seeking out in Houston this week

LEFTOVERS! A POST THANKSGIVING SOCIAL

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Houston this week. From a Thanksgiving leftovers social to a bit of mystery theater at an Italian restaurant, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.---If your favorite part of Thanksgiving is dining on the leftovers, this event is for you. The social event offers complimentary food from a number of vendors, as well as drink specials during the entire event. There will also be a live DJ on site with hip hop and R&B music.Saturday, November 24, 4-9 p.m.Therapy., 4105 Washington Ave.Free (EVENT TICKET (FREE ENTRY ALL DAY)); $50 (TABLE RESERVATION)This brewery tour for two people allows you to see how Anheuser-Busch makes its beer, sample directly from a finishing tank and check out the control room and lager cellar. You'll also score several souvenirs.775 Gellhorn Drive, Pleasantville Area$29 (42 percent discount off regular price)Sample five vintages from La Fuente Winery with this deal. The winery, established in 2006, produces Chilean wines. This deal allows two people to participate.10606 Hempstead Road, Spring Branch East$37.50 (25 percent discount off regular price)Enjoy dinner and an interactive mystery show at Birraporetti's Italian restaurant. While enjoying a buffet of lasagna, chicken Alfredo and more, you'll help actors crack a mystery case that involves important Mafia families.500 Louisiana St., Inner Loop$72 (40 percent discount off regular price)