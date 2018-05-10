DISNEY

Toy Story-themed plane lets you fly the friendly skies with all your favorite characters

Shanghai Disney Resort and China Eastern Airlines have teamed up and launched a Toy Story-branded jetliner to celebrate the opening of Disney-Pixar Toy Story Land. (China Eastern Airlines)

Danny Clemens
SHANGHAI, China --
Fasten your seat belts, Toy Story fans! A jetliner soaring high above China is decked out with Buzz, Woody and all of your favorite characters.

The team at Shanghai Disney Resort teamed up with China Eastern Airlines to outfit the plane with anything and everything Toy Story. Inside the cabin, the tray tables, seats and overhead bins are decked out with Toy Story characters as far as the eye can see, and a large Lotso on the ceiling looks down over passengers. Massive flying Buzz Lightyear and Woody figures adorn the plane's fuselage.

Cabin crew members are seen in publicity photos sporting Mickey Mouse ears, and ticketing kiosks in the terminal are also decorated with Toy Story characters.



It's all to celebrate Disney-Pixar Toy Story Land, which recently opened at Shanghai Disney Resort. Park visitors can enjoy rides like Woody's Roundup, shop for Toy Story merchandise at Al's Toy Barn and stop for a movie-themed snack from Toy Box Cafe.

Similar Disney-Pixar Toy Story Land attractions are set to open at Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida on June 30, 2018.

According to China Eastern Airlines, the plane will fly between Shanghai and Beijing. The Toy Story plane is the third collaboration between Disney and China Eastern Airlines; the airline previously flew a Mickey Mouse-themed plane to celebrate the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort in 2016.

Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
