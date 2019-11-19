Arts & Entertainment

First of its kind Tejano radio station now on-air in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is a new Tejano radio station in H-town!

Puro Tejo Fierro went live on-air Monday afternoon on Mega 101.1 HD2, and you'll be able to hear it all across the state.

"It's the first and one of its kind because what we're doing is we're covering the state of Texas," Radio DJ Bo Corona said.

Even though Tejano music has been around forever, it continues growing in popularity. But why did it take Houston Tejano so long to have a home?

"I don't think they realize how big the Tejano audience is and now it's getting bigger and better," Corona said.

Corona describes Tejano music as a rich blend of instruments with Tex-Mex influence. Tejano fans can listen to Fierro on Mega 101.1 HD2 from noon to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

If you want to take it anywhere, go to your app store and search up radio.com, search 'Fierro' and you can listen to it online and anywhere you go around the U.S.
