SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- We are getting a sneak peek at an adorable docu-series coming to Disney+.
RELATED: Disney+: What to know about price, release date, shows and more
"Pick of the Litter" follows the journey of six Northern California puppies training to become Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael.
Disney released the official trailer on Tuesday.
It shows Paco, Pacino, Tulane, Raffi, Amara, Tartan and their human companions.
RELATED: Bay Area filmmakers feature cuteness, competition in new movie about Guide Dogs for the Blind
The trailer says, "20 months of training. Only the best will make the cut. Which of these dogs will Pick of the Litter?"
"Pick of the Litter" is based on the 2018 award-winning documentary film with the same name.
RELATED: Docu-series 'Pick of the Litter' about Bay Area guide dogs coming to Disney+
You can watch the new docu-series on Disney+ on December 20.
See more stories and learn more about Disney + here.
Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
First look at 'Pick of the Litter' docu-series on Disney+
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More