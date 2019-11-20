disney+ streaming service

First look at 'Pick of the Litter' docu-series on Disney+

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- We are getting a sneak peek at an adorable docu-series coming to Disney+.

RELATED: Disney+: What to know about price, release date, shows and more

"Pick of the Litter" follows the journey of six Northern California puppies training to become Guide Dogs for the Blind in San Rafael.

Disney released the official trailer on Tuesday.

It shows Paco, Pacino, Tulane, Raffi, Amara, Tartan and their human companions.

RELATED: Bay Area filmmakers feature cuteness, competition in new movie about Guide Dogs for the Blind

The trailer says, "20 months of training. Only the best will make the cut. Which of these dogs will Pick of the Litter?"

"Pick of the Litter" is based on the 2018 award-winning documentary film with the same name.

RELATED: Docu-series 'Pick of the Litter' about Bay Area guide dogs coming to Disney+

You can watch the new docu-series on Disney+ on December 20.

See more stories and learn more about Disney + here.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentd23dogstelevisionpixardisneymovie newsdocumentarylucasfilmmarveldisney+ streaming serviceu.s. & worldpuppy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
Deals and discounts on Disney+
Marvel Hero Project's Elijah Lee Fights for Abused Children
Docu-series about guide dogs coming to Disney+
Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lawsuit alleges Turkey Leg Hut releases "noxious pollutants"
1 shot in apparent NW Harris County road rage incident
Human trafficking survivor from Katy visits White House
Former HPD officers at center of botched raid arrested by FBI
Camera found in Texas elementary boy's bathroom
Memorial City Mall now has new tech to help blind shoppers
Teen shot in Santa Fe HS tragedy signs to play college baseball
Show More
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
Step onto your favorite movie set at Movietopia!
No charges for grandmother accused of killing young mom
ABC13's Vault: KTRK-TV launched in Nov. 1954
This hotel just opened a Buddy the Elf-themed suite
More TOP STORIES News