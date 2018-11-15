COMINGUPROSES

First look at Colton Underwood as 'The Bachelor'

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Here's your first look at Colton Underwood as The Bachelor!

Rosemaster Chris Harrison unveiled the new photo of Colton Thursday morning on his social media pages.


The tagline on the photo for this season: "What does he have to lose?" That's apparently a direct reference to Colton's virginity that was brought up on the most recent seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Read more about Colton Underwood

A press release put out by ABC says, "After a summer of growth and a new perspective on what he is looking for in a partner, Colton is more than ready for this next chapter. This all-American man is looking for a teammate who will join him for a life full of adventure, philanthropy and lasting love, and he is confident that he will find her on The Bachelor."

Season 23 of "The Bachelor" is set to premiere Monday, January 7th at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe bachelorcolton underwoodbachelorcominguproseschris harrisonABC
COMINGUPROSES
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Joe Amabile and Mary Lou Retton talk about 'DWTS'
Colton Underwood ready to be 'The Bachelor'? Harrison unsure
'Bachelor in Paradise' betrayal? Bombshell after finale
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Disney releases new 'Dumbo' trailer: Watch it here
Woman warns others about online Luke Bryan impersonator
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards winners
Comedy events worth seeking out in Houston this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Homeless man and NJ couple arrested in GoFundMe case
Lamar HS parents demand tighter security after student's murder
Meth found inside townhome prompts drug probe after fire
Serial killer with Texas ties may be linked to 90 murders
Man gets life for continuous sex assault of 13-year-old
Country star Roy Clark of 'Hee Haw' fame has died
Woman pleads not guilty in bus crash that killed 3 students
Build the Wall toy with Trump figurine causing controversy
Show More
Bregman, Mattress Mack give away turkeys to families in need
New details in helicopter crash that killed newlyweds and pilot
Racial confrontation over Walmart parking spot goes viral
Thieves use inventive lie to steal Louis Vuitton merchandise
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
More News