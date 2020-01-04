Fashion Friday: BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone open 2020 in style

Post Malone performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2020 Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage)

We're deep into awards season now, so supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams is rounding up her top seven looks of the week.First up, Priyanka Chopra rang in the new year with husband Nick Jonas in Miami. She donned a pink draped gown with tasteful yet revealing cutouts.Singer Post Malone strutted into the new decade in a shiny magenta pant suit enhanced with many details. The leather suit had beads, crystals, skulls and a celebratory "2020" patch on the back.Hit K-pop group BTS also took to the Times Square stage during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" with fashion-forward styles. While their suits matched colors and fabrics, they all varied in styles to highlight each member's individuality.Over in Las Vegas, Lizzo sizzled in a sassy sequined mini dress. Plus, you can't deny the playfulness of her "sexy" earrings. The singer worked the crowd at the Marquee Nightclub and later partied it up in her sparkly ensemble.Turning to a more elegant, floral piece, Jennifer Lopez made her grand entrance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The "Hustlers" star donned a 1950s-inspired strapless floral print grown with a sweeping train. The actress looked like royalty alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez."Bombshell" star Charlize Theron also exuded a cool elegance in her tapered Dior ensemble. Sheer netting covered her dress, making for a a unique look.Also in Palm Springs, Renée Zellweger graced the red carpet in a fun, flirty Jason Wu black pantsuit. Sheer ruffles enhanced the "Judy" actress' look, landing her the stamp of approval.