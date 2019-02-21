Family-friendly events and deals worth seeking out in Houston this weekend

From Groupon deals for a tennis camp to a painting class, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Kingwood 4th Sunday Market and Craft Show
First, the Kingwood Market and Craft Show is being held on Sunday at Town Center Park. The pet-friendly event features vendors selling merchandise for home decor, outdoor decor and more as well as live demos.
When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Town Center Park, 8 N. Main St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Up to 37% Off Horseback Riding Lessons at Magic Moments Stable
Next, score this deal, through Groupon, for a discount on one, two or four one-hour horseback riding lessons at Magic Moments Stable. Participants will learn the basics to riding a horse or boost existing riding skills from trained instructors. For more information on Magic Moments Stable, click here.
Where: 1726 Upland Drive, Sherwood Estates
Price: $51 (36 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
50% Off Camp at K-Factor Sports
With this deal, also through Groupon, sign your kids (ages 5-10) up for a one-week tennis camp at K-Factor Sports. While learning from experienced instructors and coaches, kids will learn tennis fundamentals and the joy of playing the sport. Kids are required to provide their own racquet to attend the camps, which are held in June, July and early August. Click here to visit the company website.
Where: 700 N. Kirkwood Road, Nottingham
Price: $55 (50 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Up to 54% Off Fencing Classes at Houston Sword Sports
Learn how to hold and duel with a sword with this deal from Houston Sword Sports. Participants can choose between one, two, four fencing classes or one month of unlimited classes. The company offers epee, foil and saber fencing.
Where: 10371 Stella Link Road, Willow Meadows - Willowbend
Price: $12 (52 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
48% Off Painting Class at Houston School of Art & Design
In this final deal, participants can unleash their creativity with a drawing and painting class from the Houston School of Art and Design. The package includes admission to either one or two beginners painting classes.
Where: 1270 Conrad Sauer Drive, Spring Branch West
Price: $21 (48 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal