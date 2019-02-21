ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Family-friendly events and deals worth seeking out in Houston this weekend

Photo: Ben Hershey/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this weekend?

From Groupon deals for a tennis camp to a painting class, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Kingwood 4th Sunday Market and Craft Show





First, the Kingwood Market and Craft Show is being held on Sunday at Town Center Park. The pet-friendly event features vendors selling merchandise for home decor, outdoor decor and more as well as live demos.

When: Sunday, Feb. 24, 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Where: Town Center Park, 8 N. Main St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 37% Off Horseback Riding Lessons at Magic Moments Stable





Next, score this deal, through Groupon, for a discount on one, two or four one-hour horseback riding lessons at Magic Moments Stable. Participants will learn the basics to riding a horse or boost existing riding skills from trained instructors. For more information on Magic Moments Stable, click here.
Where: 1726 Upland Drive, Sherwood Estates
Price: $51 (36 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

50% Off Camp at K-Factor Sports





With this deal, also through Groupon, sign your kids (ages 5-10) up for a one-week tennis camp at K-Factor Sports. While learning from experienced instructors and coaches, kids will learn tennis fundamentals and the joy of playing the sport. Kids are required to provide their own racquet to attend the camps, which are held in June, July and early August. Click here to visit the company website.

Where: 700 N. Kirkwood Road, Nottingham
Price: $55 (50 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 54% Off Fencing Classes at Houston Sword Sports




Learn how to hold and duel with a sword with this deal from Houston Sword Sports. Participants can choose between one, two, four fencing classes or one month of unlimited classes. The company offers epee, foil and saber fencing.

Where: 10371 Stella Link Road, Willow Meadows - Willowbend
Price: $12 (52 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

48% Off Painting Class at Houston School of Art & Design





In this final deal, participants can unleash their creativity with a drawing and painting class from the Houston School of Art and Design. The package includes admission to either one or two beginners painting classes.

Where: 1270 Conrad Sauer Drive, Spring Branch West
Price: $21 (48 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beyonce honors Meghan Markle with a portrait must-have
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
HPD officer under investigation released from hospital
Atascocita MS student arrested for having saw blade, hit list
Sugar Land parents in murder-suicide were active in community
Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
Van carrying inmates crashes into water in Wharton
Pope demands bishops act now to end scourge of sex abuse
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
Dallas girl recorded her last moments before deadly blast
Show More
15 religious sightings in unusual places
Chip and Joanna Gaines opening coffee shop
Bill would allocate funds to child victims of shootings
'Obey your God:' Bizarre chase involving man in stolen ambulance
Houston Weather: Cloudy, foggy, cool, and wet today
More News