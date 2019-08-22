Family-friendly drag show? It's happening in Montrose

A family-friendly drag show in Montrose is attracting big crowds and unique performers.
"It's just another way of performing," explained performer Muffy Vanderbilt, who dresses up as SpongeBob SquarePants. "We're just giving you another, extended version of theater."
They perform movie and television themed acts every Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. at Michael's Outpost.
Getting into costume takes them at least an hour.
"You have those days when you just do not want to put an eighth of an inch of plastic on your face and duct tape your head and shove bobby pins into your skull," explained Carmina Vavra, who dresses up as the Queen of Hearts. "But you do it because once all that is out of the way and you get to see the crowd reaction, it's really, really lovely."
"I work full time at Rice University at the business school," explained Derek Hill, who dresses up as Genie in "Aladdin." "And, so, it's really interesting being able to go from 8-5 as like an IT guy, clacking at a computer, and then from 10-2, it's like drag time! Spotlight's on."
SEE ALSO:
9-year-old Austin drag queen spreading message of love
Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.