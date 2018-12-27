Family-friendly deals worth seeking out in Houston this week

From a museum visit to martial arts classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
35 Percent Off at Houston Fire Museum
Bring the entire family to the Houston Fire Museum. Learn about the history of firefighting and firetrucks in your city, from the first horse-drawn steamer to the modern vehicles with all the bells and whistles. Choose from four different admission options, including an annual family membership.
Where: 2403 Milam St., Midtown
Price: $7 (30 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 91 Percent Off Kids' Martial-Arts Classes
Martial arts teaches kids self-defense skills, but it also builds confidence, self discipline and helps them develop focus. This deal includes private lessons in addition to group class passes.
Where: 10120 Hammerly Blvd., Springwoods Center
Price: $20 (90 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 40 Percent Off Climbing Passes at Climb 59
Is your family driving you up a wall this holiday? Well, then go learn to climb it at Climb 59, a multipurpose sport and event facility. Newbies can depend on a guide to help them up the wall, while more experienced climbers can take advantage of one of an auto-belay stations.
Where: 7115 Clarewood Drive, Westside
Price: $12.50 (31 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 22 Percent Off Admissions and Membership to The Health Museum
Get all sorts of freebies and exclusive discounts when you purchase a Smithsonian Family Membership for The Health Museum. The museum lets kids learn about health and the human body with fun, informative and interactive exhibits.
Where: 1515 Hermann Drive, South Central Houston
Price: $59 (21 percent discount off regular price)
