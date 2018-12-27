Family-friendly deals worth seeking out in Houston this week

35 Percent Off at Houston Fire Museum

Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?From a museum visit to martial arts classes, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.---Bring the entire family to the Houston Fire Museum. Learn about the history of firefighting and firetrucks in your city, from the first horse-drawn steamer to the modern vehicles with all the bells and whistles. Choose from four different admission options, including an annual family membership.2403 Milam St., Midtown$7 (30 percent discount off regular price)Martial arts teaches kids self-defense skills, but it also builds confidence, self discipline and helps them develop focus. This deal includes private lessons in addition to group class passes.10120 Hammerly Blvd., Springwoods Center$20 (90 percent discount off regular price)Is your family driving you up a wall this holiday? Well, then go learn to climb it at Climb 59, a multipurpose sport and event facility. Newbies can depend on a guide to help them up the wall, while more experienced climbers can take advantage of one of an auto-belay stations.7115 Clarewood Drive, Westside$12.50 (31 percent discount off regular price)Get all sorts of freebies and exclusive discounts when you purchase a Smithsonian Family Membership for The Health Museum. The museum lets kids learn about health and the human body with fun, informative and interactive exhibits.1515 Hermann Drive, South Central Houston$59 (21 percent discount off regular price)