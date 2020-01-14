Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer on final question

.@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes https://t.co/OeCQYsG875 pic.twitter.com/LlfyaY83n7 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020

A Family Feud Canada contestant mixed up her pop culture references when answering the final question to win the game.The question was, "Name Popeye's favorite food."With a dance and a grin, contestant Eve Dubois slammed the buzzer and yelled, "Chicken!"Her mistake was clear--Popeye's the restaurant makes chicken, Popeye the character eats spinach.The question was worth $10,000.After the video of her mistake went viral, Popeyes sent her an offer for $10,000 worth of food from the fast food chain.