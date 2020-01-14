Arts & Entertainment

Family Feud contestant gets $10k of Popeyes after wrong answer on final question

A Family Feud Canada contestant mixed up her pop culture references when answering the final question to win the game.

The question was, "Name Popeye's favorite food."

With a dance and a grin, contestant Eve Dubois slammed the buzzer and yelled, "Chicken!"

Her mistake was clear--Popeye's the restaurant makes chicken, Popeye the character eats spinach.

The question was worth $10,000.

After the video of her mistake went viral, Popeyes sent her an offer for $10,000 worth of food from the fast food chain.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentviral videou.s. & worldcanadachickenviral
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros GM, manager fired after 2017 sign-stealing investigation
Teacher accused of mistreating child with special needs
Thunderstorms and dense fog possible for the morning drive
Sex assault victim found naked and beaten: Neighbors
Baby taken in stolen car found shivering 20 miles away
Hit-and-run victim's family: 'They left him like he was a dog'
Confusion surrounds recent Harris Co. Harvey recovery hire
Show More
Randalls closing 5 Houston-area stores
Running for a reason: To benefit those who struggle to breathe
What Deshaun Watson had to say about Coach O'Brien after loss
13-year-old double amputee focused on being NFL star
2 teens face charges after allowing toddler to inhale vaping device
More TOP STORIES News