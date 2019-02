Explore the best of Tucson with cheap flights from Houston

Cheapest Tucson flights

Top Tucson hotels

Top picks for dining and drinking

Featured Tucson attractions

If you're feeling nostalgic for summer but you don't necessarily miss the extreme heat, check out Tucson. Fall and winter is arguably one of the most enjoyable times to visit Arizona, specifically the Sonoran Desert. Either plan to explore the multiple mountain ranges and parks surrounding the city, or explore the city's adobe row houses, restored mansions and many vintage shops, nightclubs and restaurants spread throughout the city.Using travel site Skyscanner , we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Houston and Tucson in the next few months, including some standout hotel options and beloved local attractions.The cheapest flights between Houston and Tucson are if you leave on May 3 and return from Arizona on May 7. American Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $165.There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of Houston on March 19 and return from Tucson on March 21, American Airlines can get you there and back for $175 roundtrip.To plan your accommodations, here are two of Tucson's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa . The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $199.Recreational amenities include the Starr Pass Golf Club with 27 holes of championship golf. Also located on-site are outdoor pools, a water slide, a lazy river and the Hashani Spa.There's also the 4.3-star rated The Westin La Paloma Resort and Spa , which has rooms for $159/night.This spa resort is located in the mountains. Ventana Canyon Golf and Racquet Club and the University of Arizona are local points of interest.Don't miss Tucson's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Cafe Poca Cosa , which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 49 reviews on Skyscanner."I know of no other restaurant that makes Mexican food so healthy and delicious," wrote visitor Jeanine.Don't forget the essentials: where to get a sweet treat. For a popular option, check out Village Bakehouse , with five stars from seven reviews.Also worth considering is Lerua's Fine Mexican Food , with five stars from six reviews."No one makes a better green corn tamale, except maybe Nana in her own kitchen," wrote Jeanine.Not sure what to do in Tucson, besides eat and drink? Here are two recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.First up is Sabino Canyon Recreation Area , with 4.9 stars from 88 reviews."This is one of the most popular areas for hiking, walking and observing the surrounding desert," wrote visitor June.Finally, spend some time at the Tucson Botanical Gardens . It checks in with 4.8 stars out of 87 reviews.This 5.5-acre garden also contains a restaurant with a shaded patio and a view of the flora."The butterfly house offers amazing varieties of butterflies and tiny, rainforest frogs from October through May," wrote visitor Wanda.