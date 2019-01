Explore the best of Nassau with cheap flights from Houston

Cheapest Nassau flights

Top Nassau hotels

Featured Nassau restaurants

What to see and do in Nassau

According to Conde Nast, the Bahamas were one of 2018's must-visit destinations. If you're considering a tropical vacation, why not Nassau, the Bahamian capital. It lies on the island of New Providence, with neighboring Paradise Island, which is accessible via Nassau Harbor bridges.A popular cruise ship stop, the city has a hilly landscape and is known for beaches as well as its offshore coral reefs, popular for diving and snorkeling. It retains many of its typical pastel-colored British colonial buildings, like the pink-hued Government House.Using travel site Skyscanner , we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Houston and Nassau in the next few months, including some top-rated hotel options and highly reviewed local attractions.Currently, the cheapest flights between Houston and Nassau are if you leave on Feb. 13 and return from the Bahamas on Feb. 20. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $407.There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of Houston on Jan. 23 and return from Nassau on Jan. 26, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $426 roundtrip.To plan your stay, here are two of Nassau's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Melia Nassau Beach Resort . The hotel has a four-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $189.Located in Nassau, this beachfront resort is near Cable Beach and the attached Cable Beach Golf Club.There's also the 4.4-star rated The Reef Atlantis , which has rooms for $179/night.If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Nassau has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.If you're looking for a local favorite, head to The Mesa Grill , which has an average of five stars out of five reviews on Skyscanner.Bobby Flay's Bahamas outpost of the Mesa Grill chain, also present in Las Vegas, is situated in the Atlantis Resort. It features a blend of Southwestern and Caribbean cuisines and desserts like cinnamon-dusted churros.Another popular dining destination is Twin Brothers , with 4.7 stars from 34 reviews."Great place to go eat real Bahamian food," wrote reviewer Daniel. "Don't settle for a burger. Definitely try the conch fish. It's a Bahamian favorite."Also worth considering is Cafe Matisse Filet mignon, unique seafood dishes and homemade pastas are served in an old Colonial home lined with Matisse prints. An informed staff with exceptional attention to detail tends to guests during their meals.Nassau is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are a couple of popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.The top-rated visitor attraction in Nassau, according to Skyscanner, is National Art Museum "This is my go-to place every time I visit Nassau," wrote visitor Donna. "The building is beautiful and exhibits are true Bahamian art. Last time I was there they were putting in a small walking park next door."Then, there's Love Beach . A popular snorkeling destination, Love Beach sits on forty protected acres of coral."The name says it all," wrote visitor John. "This beach is romantic and evocative."