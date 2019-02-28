Explore the best of Jacksonville with cheap flights from Houston

The largest city by area in the U.S., Jacksonville enjoys wide-open spaces and operates the largest urban park system in the country. Centered on the St. Johns River, the city's extensive waterways draw residents and visitors alike for a variety of watersports and leisure activities. And with modest prices and room to grow, Jacksonville is attracting a burgeoning arts scene, and hosts major music festivals and cultural events throughout the year.
Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Houston and Jacksonville, at least according to travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Jacksonville to get you excited about your next excursion.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Cheapest Jacksonville flights
The cheapest flights between Houston and Jacksonville are if you leave on March 5 and return from Florida on March 7. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $149.
There are also deals to be had later in March. If you fly out of Houston on March 30 and return from Jacksonville on April 2, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $216 roundtrip.
Top Jacksonville hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Jacksonville's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The One Ocean Resort & Spa (1 Ocean Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The One Ocean Resort & Spa. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.
The Casa Marina Hotel and Restaurant (691 First St. North)
There's also the four-star rated The Casa Marina Hotel and Restaurant. Rooms are currently set at $139/night.
Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront (225 E. Coast Line Drive)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A third option is the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $139/night.
Local restaurant picks
Jacksonville has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are two of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Ruth's Chris Steak House (814 A1A North, Suite 103)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Jacksonville's most popular restaurants is Ruth's Chris Steak House, with five stars from 11 reviews.
Eleven South (216 11th Ave. South)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Eleven South, with five stars from eight reviews.
"This is a very nice place and a bit more upscale. It also serves lunch and features an outdoor covered patio," wrote reviewer John.
Top Jacksonville attractions
To round out your trip, Jacksonville offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are two top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Historic Fernandina (Fernandina Beach)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Historic Fernandina, home to antique shops, restaurants, art galleries and more. The Victorian seaport village is located on Amelia Island.
"Learn about the history of the Victorian era of Fernandina from the comfort of a horse-drawn carriage ride or join a guided walking tour through the Amelia Island Museum," wrote visitor Peggy.
Amelia Island Trail (Fernandina Beach)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Lastly, spend some time on the Amelia Island Trail, with five stars from nine reviews on Skyscanner.
"The Amelia Island Trail, on Florida's Northeastern coast, runs from Peters Point Beachfront Park to Amelia Island State Park in the city of Fernandina Beach," wrote visitor Kay.
---
This story was created automatically using flight, hotel, and local attractions data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.