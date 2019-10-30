ABC Primetime

Everything you need to know about 'The Little Mermaid Live!'

By Jennifer Matarese
"The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" hits your TV on November 5th on ABC!

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about this amazing must-see event.



What is it?
First off, it honors the 30th anniversary of the beloved animated classic! Can you believe this was three decades in the making?

It's being shown through a never-before-seen hybrid format that will takes viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film.



About the music...
You will get 12 live musical numbers interwoven throughout the night.

You will recognize the music from the original animated film and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar-winning composer, Alan Menken.

Howard Ashman's iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, contributes to the star-studded spectacular as well.



Who is in the cast?
Ariel - Auli'I Cravalho - You know her as the voice of Disney's "Moana"
Prince Eric - Graham Phillips - He's most well-known from his role on "The Good Wife"
Ursula - Queen Latifah - Oscar-nominated, and GRAMMY, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning R&B artist, actor and producer
Sebastian - Shaggy - Renowned reggae musician, singer, DJ, actor and GRAMMY-winning artist
Chef Louis - John Stamos - two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer of "Full House" and "Fuller House." He also starred as Chef Louis in the Hollywood Bowl production.

Amber Riley of "Glee" will serve as the night's emcee.






Behind the Scenes Details
The live musical event will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes by three-time Emmy Award-winning designer, Zaldy.

Joining this all-star creative team are choreographers Nick Florez and RJ Durrell, who recently completed work on P!nk's The Beautiful Trauma World Tour. You'll notice their amazing aerialist work throughout some of the performances.

There's also a team of experienced puppeteers to help some of the sea creatures come to life in the performances.

"The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!," airs Tuesday, November 5th from 8:00-10:00 p.m. EST, live on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimedisneyabc premieres
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PRIMETIME
Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson taking 'DWTS' by storm
'The Goldbergs' star credits marriage for career success
Is there a romantic future for Angie and Will on 'Single Parents'?
Family, love and joy abound in 4 seasons of 'American Housewife' for Mixon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How Kate Upton ended up in middle of controversial MLB call
Messy weather, heavy downpours and storms Wednesday
United Airlines holds auction for Astros fans to go to Game 7
ABC13's VAULT: Zindler on dog registered to vote
Go inside elite Texas training facility for military dogs
Day care, residents say water issues have been going on for months
Alex Bregman 'sorry' for carrying bat after homer
Show More
Astros and Nationals head to World Series Game 7
Astros legends and Texans star on pre-game duties for Game 7
$1 beer, free burger, and more during Astros World Series run
Halloween 2019: Carve your pumpkin like a pro
Dashcam video shows start of Getty Fire
More TOP STORIES News