Escape from Houston to Seattle on a budget

Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively inexpensive flights between Houston and Seattle. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights and hotels handpicked with the trendy adventurer in mind.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
Flight deals to Seattle
The cheapest flights between Houston and Seattle are if you leave on June 8 and return from Washington on June 10. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $139.
There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of Houston on March 27 and return from Seattle on March 31, Alaska Airlines can get you there and back for $254 roundtrip.
Top Seattle hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Seattle's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Green Tortoise Hostel (105 1/2 Pike St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Green Tortoise Hostel. The hostel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $40.
The Kimpton Alexis Hotel (1007 First Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A pricier alternative is The Kimpton Alexis Hotel, which has rooms for $175/night. It checks in with 4.8 stars.
This 121-room Seattle boutique hotel is just steps from the Pike Place Market, the Waterfront and Pioneer Square. The hotel's central location provides immediate access to all that the city has to offer for business and leisure travelers alike.
The Inn at El Gaucho (2505 First Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try The Inn at El Gaucho. The 4.8-star hotel has rooms for $93/night.
Featured Seattle food and drink
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Seattle's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Beecher's Handmade Cheese (1600 Pike Place)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Seattle's most popular restaurants is Beecher's Handmade Cheese, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Skyscanner.
Pike Place Chowder (1530 Post Alley)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Pike Place Chowder, with 4.6 stars from 71 reviews.
"This is the best chowder I've had to date," wrote reviewer George.
Pike Place Fish Market Inc. (86 Pike St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is the Pike Place Fish Market Inc., with 4.5 stars from 78 reviews.
"The salmon on top of the spinach salad was amazingly moist and the root beer float was decadent," wrote Christine.
What to see and do in Seattle
Not sure what to do in Seattle, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
The Space Needle (400 Broad St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is The Space Needle, with 4.4 stars from 502 reviews.
An iconic landmark left by the 1962 World's Fair, the Space Needle comprises the most recognizable feature of one of the most famous skylines in the world. Climb to the top for 360-degree views of Seattle and get your souvenirs at the gift shop on the bottom floor.
The Waterfront Park (1401 Alaskan Way)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, there's The Waterfront Park, with 4.6 stars from 271 reviews.
"This is a great place to go for an easy walk and to get great views of the mountains," wrote visitor Taylor.
Chihuly Garden and Glass (305 Harrison St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, spend some time at the Chihuly Garden and Glass. It checks in with 4.8 stars from 168 reviews.
"This is a must-visit in Seattle. It is an amazing display of art," wrote visitor Avinash.
---
This story was created automatically using flight, hotel, and local attractions data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.