ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Enthusiasts bring out inner anime characters during Delta H Con

Delta H Con brings out gamers inner anime characters.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Cosplayers did not disappoint during Delta H Con's 11th-anniversary celebration in Houston.

This year's "Retro Gaming" theme brought out otaku's inner heroes and villains.

From characters like Zelda's "Link" to Final Fantasy X's "Yuna," cosplayers arrived in their best outfits that they have been working on for so long.

Event-goers who did not participate in cosplay had a wide range of panels and workshops to choose from as well as old and new video game consoles to enjoy.

Delta H Con also featured a manga library during the day, in which gaming and anime enthusiasts could take a moment and read a volume or two of a new series.

Sunday's fun will continue with a celebrity guest panel speaking on far-ranging topics.
entertainmentEpic Cosplayvideo gamegamesHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
