Ensemble Spices Up Season With Good Musical, 'da Kink in My Hair.

HOUSTON, Texas --"da Kink in My Hair" gives voice to black women who tell their unforgettable stories in a kaleidoscope of drumming, singing and dance.
It is a testament to the challenges and triumphs in the lives of contemporary black women, many of whom are immigrants to North America from the Caribbean.
Mixing laughter and tears, revelation and inspiration, the unapologetically intense stories of each woman are woven together in this powerful piece.
The musical is set inside a hair salon and features an all-female cast.