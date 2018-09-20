ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'da Kink in my Hair at the Ensemble Theatre

EMBED </>More Videos

Ensemble Spices Up Season With Good Musical, 'da Kink in My Hair.

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
"da Kink in My Hair" gives voice to black women who tell their unforgettable stories in a kaleidoscope of drumming, singing and dance.

It is a testament to the challenges and triumphs in the lives of contemporary black women, many of whom are immigrants to North America from the Caribbean.

Mixing laughter and tears, revelation and inspiration, the unapologetically intense stories of each woman are woven together in this powerful piece.

Ensemble Theatre's production of "da Kink in my Hair" opens Thursday, September 20th. Click here for ticketing info.

The musical is set inside a hair salon and features an all-female cast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicalHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Check out the new trailer for 'Wreck-It Ralph 2'
3 ways to make the most of your weekend in Houston
Sony launching PlayStation Classic mini with 20 games
Maroon 5 reportedly tapped to perform Super Bowl halftime
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 people killed when big rig slams head on with van
Wild storm topples canopy on top of cars in Conroe
Former beauty queen attacked by robbers during 'Letgo' deal
PF Chang's offering free sushi all day Thursday
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Ex-Southwest worker claims 'whites-only' break room at Hobby
Russian cosmonaut's words send Ivanka Trump over the moon
1 death linked to recalled ground beef from Colorado producer
Show More
Robbers tie up parents, 4 kids after forcing their way into home
Angry woman's antics at sushi restaurant sparks police chase
45-year-old man dies from West Nile virus in Harris County
Road rage leads to woman clinging to hood of moving car
Remnants of hurricane, tropical depression combine over Texas
More News