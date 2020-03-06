Arts & Entertainment

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to stop in Houston on new tour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are hitting the road together for the first-time ever, and one of their stops will be Houston.

The two stars will hit the stage at Toyota Center on Sept. 12 as part of their arena tour.

Singer Sebastian Yatra will join them.

Their North American tour comes amid rising concerns about the coronavirus. The entertainers were asked in an interview if they were worried about the illness, but they say they have a strategy.

"We're going to wash our hands a lot," Iglesias said.

"We're concerned, but we're not going to stop our lives," Martin added.

Tickets go on sale March 12 at 10 a.m. and will also be available at the Toyota Center Box Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertlive musictoyota centermusic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 cases increase to 5 in Houston area
High-speed crash kills 3 in NE Harris County
HISD trustees refuse to talk about FBI raid during board meeting
ABC13's Blood Drive today until 6pm
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Expect delays in Pearland and downtown Houston this weekend
Sunny and mild Friday, beautiful through the weekend
Show More
Woman mistakenly shoots friend in Cypress home
Coronavirus fear? Asian man sprayed in possible hate crime
Dance your way to Karbach Brewery for Selena movie night
Houston-area Margaritaville resort now hiring!
Third man charged with capital murder in deadly I-10 shooting
More TOP STORIES News