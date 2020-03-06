Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin to stop in Houston on new tour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are hitting the road together for the first-time ever, and one of their stops will be Houston.
The two stars will hit the stage at Toyota Center on Sept. 12 as part of their arena tour.
Singer Sebastian Yatra will join them.
Their North American tour comes amid rising concerns about the coronavirus. The entertainers were asked in an interview if they were worried about the illness, but they say they have a strategy.
"We're going to wash our hands a lot," Iglesias said.
"We're concerned, but we're not going to stop our lives," Martin added.
Tickets go on sale March 12 at 10 a.m. and will also be available at the Toyota Center Box Office.
