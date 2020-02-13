disney+ streaming service

Emilio Estevez joins 'The Mighty Ducks' spinoff series coming to Disney+

BURBANK, Calif. -- Nineties icon Emilio Estevez is lacing up his skates again to reprise his role as Coach Gordon Bombay in "The Mighty Ducks," a new series coming to Disney+.

The series, based on the 1990s hit franchise of the same name, also stars "Gilmore Girls" alum Lauren Graham. Brady Noon has been cast as Graham's character's son.

"Once a Duck, always a Duck!," Estevez said in a statement. "After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in 'The Mighty Ducks' franchise."

Here's how Disney+ describes the series: "In present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom Alex (Graham) set out to build their own ragtag team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of competitive youth sports."

Lauren Graham and Brady Noon have been cast in the Disney+ series "The Mighty Ducks."



Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of the three 1990s-era "The Mighty Ducks" films, will serve as the co-creator and executive producer of the Disney+ series, which is produced by ABC Signature Studios. Estevez is also an executive producer.

The 10-episode series will begin production in Canada later this month and premiere on Disney+ later this year. Click here to learn more about Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
'Mighty Ducks' spinoff series coming to Disney+
First look at season 2 of 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'
Disney+ hits nearly 29 million subscribers in 3 months
'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' new season trailer, premiere date released
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Correa says Astros should've stopped sign scheme
Houston officially lands inaugural XFL Championship Game
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Coronavirus confirmed in San Antonio quarantined patient
UH College of Medicine can begin recruiting students
You can win up to $600 at this popular bingo spot in Houston
How to make Valentine's Day dinner at home on a budget
Show More
Sunshine ahead of Valentine's Day
Inside the interview with a teen accused of killing his parents
Texas EquuSearch joins police to look for missing woman
Areas in Houston where residents pay the most for car insurance
32-year-old identified as worker killed in trench collapse
More TOP STORIES News