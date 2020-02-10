Oscars

Oscars 2020: Elton John picks up second Oscar for best original song

LOS ANGELES -- Twenty-five years after winning his first Oscar, Elton John has picked up his second win at the 2020 Academy Awards.

John and his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin won the best original song award for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again'' from his biopic "Rocketman."

RELATED: Oscars 2020 Winners List: See which movies, nominees went home with gold

The pair won a Golden Globe earlier this year and noted that they had never won a Grammy Award together.

John paired with Tim Rice to win an Academy Award for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight'' from the original "Lion King.''

John thanked Taupin for being with him throughout his career, even when he was "screwed up."

Elton John has won a Tony Award and five Grammys and only needs an Emmy to join the elite clubs of EGOTs.

See more stories and videos on the 2020 Oscars here.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesoscarselton johnacademy awardsmusic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Unforgettable moments at the 2020 Oscars
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Oscars 2020 winners include 'Parasite'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Joaquin Phoenix wins best actor at Oscars
DeAndre Arnold discusses his unintentional journey to the Oscars
Texas HS student shows off his dreads on the red carpet
The Hair Love team takes home 2020 Oscar
Renee Zellweger on Oscar-winning portrayal of Judy Garland: 'She's heroic'
Renee Zellweger's childhood home in Katy up for sale
Show More
Stars put focus on women's achievement during 2020 Oscars
Billie Eilish rocks 2020 Oscars with performance of 'Yesterday'
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
Brad Pitt gets political in Oscars 2020 acceptance speech
Directing duo Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach share spotlight at Oscars
More TOP STORIES News