Elton John announces 2 surprise shows in Houston

The flamboyant singer announced two new Houston dates as part of his three-year, wildly popular, and sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. John will return to Toyota Center in 2020, on June 30 and July 1.
Tickets for these new dates go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 online. Advance tickets - for American Express Card members only - go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, through Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m.
USA & Canada, the #EltonFarewellTour is headed your way with 24 NEW SHOWS! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 Don't miss getting tickets with the fan verified pre-sale 👇— Elton John (@eltonofficial) November 13, 2019
Sign up: https://t.co/Z8QlwaH8GD ✨ pic.twitter.com/3PLiFif8vi
Read the full story from our partners at CultureMap.
RELATED STORIES ON ELTON JOHN:
Sir Elton John announces farewell tour
Elton John claims he once saw Queen Elizabeth slap her nephew
Elton John slams media for criticizing Prince Harry, Meghan over private jet use