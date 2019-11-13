Arts & Entertainment

Elton John announces 2 surprise shows in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Fans of pop legend Elton John who've missed his farewell tour are in luck: the Rocketman will again land in Houston.

The flamboyant singer announced two new Houston dates as part of his three-year, wildly popular, and sold-out Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. John will return to Toyota Center in 2020, on June 30 and July 1.

Tickets for these new dates go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22 online. Advance tickets - for American Express Card members only - go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, through Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m.



Read the full story from our partners at CultureMap.

Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonconcertelton johntoyota center
