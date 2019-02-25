ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Electronic music events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Photo: Stereo Live/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From two Europeans to an American house DJ, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Jackal (DJ Set)





British producer and DJ Mikey Pennington, aka Jackal, will be performing Thursday night in Houston. Jackal often makes beats remixed by other producers, but his track "Shakedown" made him a main draw too.

When: Thursday, Feb.28, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Price: Free (Free RSVP Admission); $5 (General Admission - Express Entry)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Kinda Super Disco | DJ Seinfeld





Kinda Super Disco welcomes DJ Seinfeld to the Dive on Friday night. The Swedish lo-fi house musician will be playing tracks from his 2017 album "Time Spent Away From U."

When: Friday, March 1, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: The Dive, 809 Pierce St.
Price: $10 (General Admission - Express Entry)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Morgan Page





Morgan Page hits the stage at Stereo Live on Saturday Night. Page is an American progressive house and elcro house DJ who will be playing tracks from his 2018 EP "Born To Fly."

When: Saturday, March 2, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Health and wellness events worth seeking out in Houston this week
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
'Roma' earns Mexico first Foreign Language Film win
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
HPD on trail of possible Willowbrook Mall burglary suspects
Man arrested by HPD officer Goines gets case dismissed
Bond denied for man charged with fatally shooting brothers
Serial voyeur arrested for alleged child porn possession
Aliens? Another strange light streaks across Hockley sky
Tour of Houston's 'Green Book' stops
Red-hot UH Cougars move up to No. 6 in Coaches' Poll
Coke introduces new flavor: Orange Vanilla
Show More
Uncle J.J. Watt and Aunt Kealia report for duty
Franci Neely posts apology video after viral photo shoot fight
Mom hands out gift bags on flight to apologize if baby cries
NASA and SpaceX to launch Dragon Capsule on Saturday
Suspected DWI driver faces charges for truck driver's death
More News