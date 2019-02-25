Electronic music events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Jackal (DJ Set)
British producer and DJ Mikey Pennington, aka Jackal, will be performing Thursday night in Houston. Jackal often makes beats remixed by other producers, but his track "Shakedown" made him a main draw too.
When: Thursday, Feb.28, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Price: Free (Free RSVP Admission); $5 (General Admission - Express Entry)
Kinda Super Disco | DJ Seinfeld
Kinda Super Disco welcomes DJ Seinfeld to the Dive on Friday night. The Swedish lo-fi house musician will be playing tracks from his 2017 album "Time Spent Away From U."
When: Friday, March 1, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: The Dive, 809 Pierce St.
Price: $10 (General Admission - Express Entry)
Morgan Page
Morgan Page hits the stage at Stereo Live on Saturday Night. Page is an American progressive house and elcro house DJ who will be playing tracks from his 2018 EP "Born To Fly."
When: Saturday, March 2, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Price: $15
