Electronic music events worth seeking out in Houston this week

JSTJR
New England producer and DJ JSTJR makes his way to Houston for a show on Thursday night. Come dance to his unique rhythm as incorporates beats from around the world into the zouk bass movement.
When: Thursday, Jan. 31, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Price: Free (Free RSVP Admission); $5 (General Admission - Express Entry)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
AMEN: Ladies Night Edition
The Department of Dance wishes you a Happy Gal-entine's Day with this all-female lineup on Friday night. The drum and bass artists include Athena, anjlkllr, Mixtress, BBDona and Matilda.
When: Friday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Where: Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St., Suite 200.
Price: Free (FREE RSVP); $5 (GA)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
DETONATE: A Hardstyle Explosion
The Department of Dance presents an entire night of hard techno music. The lineup of hardsyle DJs includes Arson , The DJ El-Nino, Guilty Spark and EleMir. Get there early to catch a special warm-up set by ArchangelNine.
When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.
Where: Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St.
Price: $5 (GA)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets