Electronic music events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From JSTJR to hard techno DJs, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.---New England producer and DJ JSTJR makes his way to Houston for a show on Thursday night. Come dance to his unique rhythm as incorporates beats from around the world into the zouk bass movement.Thursday, Jan. 31, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.Free (Free RSVP Admission); $5 (General Admission - Express Entry)The Department of Dance wishes you a Happy Gal-entine's Day with this all-female lineup on Friday night. The drum and bass artists include Athena, anjlkllr, Mixtress, BBDona and Matilda.Friday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St., Suite 200.Free (FREE RSVP); $5 (GA)The Department of Dance presents an entire night of hard techno music. The lineup of hardsyle DJs includes Arson , The DJ El-Nino, Guilty Spark and EleMir. Get there early to catch a special warm-up set by ArchangelNine.Saturday, Feb. 2, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St.$5 (GA)