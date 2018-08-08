Electronic music events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Axel Boy & YDG

Looking to get amped up or blissed out to electronic music? From international superstars to up-and-coming DJs, this week's event lineup offers plenty to enjoy for fans of EDM and more.---Axel Boy is the artist behind album "Enchanted Hype" (2013), and songs like "Days Gone," "Phantom Pain" and "Do You Need It." He just put out a brand-new album, "Bits & Bobs." He'll be performing with YDG, who just recently released a new single, "Knocked Out."Thursday, Aug. 9, 10 p.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.Free RSVP admission; $5 general admissionMatoma is a Norwegian DJ and record producer. He has one album, "Hakuna Matoma" (2015), and numerous charting songs, including "Old Thing Back," "Paradise," "Staying Up" and "I Don't Dance (Without You)."Friday, Aug. 10, 10 p.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.$10Fatum (Latin for "fate") is an EDM production quartet composed of Daniel Davis, Bill Hamel, Bruce Karlsson and Chad Newbold. They have two Grammy nominations, over 20 #1 Billboard Dance charting remixes and singles.They'll be performing alongside JES, whose song "Hold On" earned Fatum their first Grammy nomination for their remixed version of the song. JES is the stage name of Jes Brieden, a songwriter, composer and DJ from New York. She was a co-founder of the band Motorcycle and has solo albums "Disconnect" (2007) and "High Glow" (2010).Saturday, Aug. 11, 10 p.m.Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.Free RSVP admission; $5 general admission