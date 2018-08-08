Electronic music events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Axel Boy & YDG
Axel Boy is the artist behind album "Enchanted Hype" (2013), and songs like "Days Gone," "Phantom Pain" and "Do You Need It." He just put out a brand-new album, "Bits & Bobs." He'll be performing with YDG, who just recently released a new single, "Knocked Out."
When: Thursday, Aug. 9, 10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Price: Free RSVP admission; $5 general admission
Matoma
Matoma is a Norwegian DJ and record producer. He has one album, "Hakuna Matoma" (2015), and numerous charting songs, including "Old Thing Back," "Paradise," "Staying Up" and "I Don't Dance (Without You)."
When: Friday, Aug. 10, 10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Price: $10
Lazertrance, featuring Fatum & JES
Fatum (Latin for "fate") is an EDM production quartet composed of Daniel Davis, Bill Hamel, Bruce Karlsson and Chad Newbold. They have two Grammy nominations, over 20 #1 Billboard Dance charting remixes and singles.
They'll be performing alongside JES, whose song "Hold On" earned Fatum their first Grammy nomination for their remixed version of the song. JES is the stage name of Jes Brieden, a songwriter, composer and DJ from New York. She was a co-founder of the band Motorcycle and has solo albums "Disconnect" (2007) and "High Glow" (2010).
When: Saturday, Aug. 11, 10 p.m.
Where: Stereo Live Houston, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Price: Free RSVP admission; $5 general admission
