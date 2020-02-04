houston livestock show and rodeo

EDM artist Marshmello, Lizzo to take RodeoHouston stage

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- EDM artist Marshmello will bring party vibes to RodeoHouston next month.

Rapper Bun B announced live from Sharpstown High School that Marshmello will be the second of three Friday night performers at RodeoHouston. He'll be there March 20.

The Marshmello announcement comes just a few hours after Bun B revealed live from Elsik High School in Alief ISD that Lizzo will perform on Black Heritage Day, which is set for Friday, March 13.



The Elsik students were the first to hear the announcement, which was fitting in Alief, because that's where Lizzo attended school.

Lizzo, who also attended the University of Houston, is coming off some huge wins. She earned her first-ever Grammy, taking home three awards during the ceremony held in Los Angeles in January.



Rumors have been flying as to who the Friday night performers would be.

Some can't help but question if Selena Gomez will be one of them.

On Monday, an event website listed a concert for the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer for Friday, March 6 at NRG, the same place where the rodeo concerts are held.

No official word has been given on Gomez, so you'll have to stay tuned to find out.

There will be one more RodeoHouston concert reveal today. The final Friday headliner will be announced at 1:30 p.m. at another Houston-area high school.

Tickets for the remaining three entertainers will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6.

The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22. Here are the acts confirmed for this year!





Tuesday, March 3 - Country - Midland

Wednesday, March 4 - Country - Willie Nelson
Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop - Becky G
Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B - TBD
Saturday, March 7 - Country - Maren Morris
Sunday, March 8 - Norteno - Ramon Ayala
Monday, March 9 - Country - Chris Young
Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop - NCT 127
Wednesday, March 11 - Country - Kane Brown
Thursday, March 12 - Country - Cody Johnson
Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop - Lizzo
Saturday, March 14 - Country - John Pardi
Sunday, March 15 - Country - Dierks Bentley
Monday, March 16 - Country - Keith Urban
Tuesday, March 17 - Pop - Gwen Stefani

Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop - Khalid
Thursday, March 19 - Country - Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 20 - EDM - Marshmello
Saturday, March 21 - Country - Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 22 - Country - Luke Bryan
