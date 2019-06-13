Arts & Entertainment

Edith González, Mexican soap opera star, dies

MEXICO CITY -- Edith González, star of soap operas "Corazón Salvaje," "Palabra de mujer" and "Mujer de madera" as well as "Eva la trailera" and "Las Bravo," died on Thursday at the age of 54 .

The National Association of Actors confirmed her death Thursday morning.

Haga clic aquí para ver la versión en español de este artículo

"Our condolences to your family and friends," said the organization of which González was a member.

The actress also stood out as the protagonist of the musical "Adventurer" and the films "Salon Mexico," "But I'm still the king" and "Goodbye, Lagunilla, Goodbye."

González, who was born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, on Dec. 10, 1964, had ovarian cancer since 2016. From then on, she was a spokesperson for the patients with this disease.

"I took along with my family the responsibility to live and live in love and joy," she told the press in April on statements about her state of health.

PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmexicocelebrityactortelevisioncelebrity deathsu.s. & worldfamous death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News