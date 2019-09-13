Arts & Entertainment

Eddie Money, singer-songwriter whose hits included 'Two Tickets to Paradise,' dies at 70, family says

Eddie Money, the singer-songwriter best known for such radio-friendly hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise," "Baby Hold On" and "Take Me Home Tonight," died Friday, his family said. He was 70.

"The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning," a statement said. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. It's so hard to imagine our world without him, however he will live on forever through his music."

Money had recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer.

In 1987, he received a best rock vocal Grammy nomination for "Take Me Home Tonight," which featured a cameo from Ronnie Spector.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.


PHOTOS: Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmusicmusic newsobituarycancer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Musicians raise $360K for Thousand Oaks shooting and fire victims
Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer shot and suspect killed in Houston's south side
Langham Creek High School campus is on lockdown
What we know about the HPD officer shot during violent night
TIMELINE: HPD officer shot, priest beaten during violent night
Debate Fact Check: What's true, what's false
Hotter this weekend, more rain next week
Whitney Houston tribute in FREE weekend events
Show More
Hurricane Ike: Storm that hit Galveston on Sept. 13, 2008
'Hell yes, we are going to take your AR-15:' O'Rourke
Protesters rush stage at Houston Democratic debate
THE 60: Beto O'Rourke to meet up with supporters at local brewery
Andrew Yang wants to give you $1,000 a month
More TOP STORIES News