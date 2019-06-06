Former Houston Oilers star Eddie George shows acting chops in 'Chicago'

Now imagine that same tough guy on a stage, performing in one of Broadway's "razzle dazzlest" musicals.
"People look at me and saw me as one thing for a decade," said George, who went on to play for the Tennessee Titans and the Dallas Cowboys.
George became an actor after retiring from the NFL in 2006.
"I didn't know what I was doing as an actor," he explained. "I said, if I'm going to do it and really do it, I need to jump into theater."
George is now touring the country, performing in "Chicago."
He'll be playing the iconic role of smooth-talking defense attorney Billy Flynn at Houston's Society for the Performing Arts all week.
"Whether you do a new venture for one year, three years, or 20 years, to pursue it with gratitude, with persistence, and with tenacity," George said.
The show runs until Sunday, June 9. You can get tickets through SPA Houston's website.
