East End studio gallery honors Selena on 24th anniversary of her death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Sunday, Selena Quintanilla fans stopped by the East End area to honor her legacy on the anniversary of her death.The Queen of Tejano was shot and killed on this day in 1995 in Corpus Christi by the president of her fan club Yolanda Saldivar.The East End Studio Gallery held an art market in her honor, where visitors got to browse through a couple of hand-made pieces.Fans also had a chance to play Loteria, or Mexican bingo, and dance to Selena's music.